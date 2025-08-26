Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs-Giants, Rockies-Astros, Phillies-Mets)
All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday, Aug. 26, as the race for a playoff spot continues in both the American and National Leagues.
Some crucial series, such as the Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds-Los Angeles Dodgers matchups, move to Game 2 while two more playoff teams – the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs – open their respective series.
Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite bets for the MLB action, and Tuesday’s slate is loaded with potential betting targets.
I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite plays, including a pick for the series opener between the Cubs and San Francisco Giants.
Let’s examine the latest odds and analysis behind each MLB best bet for Aug. 26.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Houston Astros -1.5 (-157) vs. Colorado Rockies
- Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-143) vs. San Francisco Giants
- Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings Moneyline (-135) vs. New York Mets
Houston Astros -1.5 (-157) vs. Colorado Rockies
The Astros have just a 1.5-game lead in the AL West entering their series opener with the Colorado Rockies, but they are -349 favorites to pick up a win.
It would be shocking to see Houston lose – at home – to such a terrible Rockies team, but bettors are going to need to bet on the run line to receive any real value in this matchup.
So, that’s what I’m going to do with Astros ace Hunter Brown on the mound in this game.
Brown enters this start with a 2.36 ERA, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 22 of his 25 starts this season. That should be enough to get a win against the Rockies, who have the worst record, run differential, and team ERA in MLB.
On Tuesday, the Rockies have Tanner Gordon (7.11 ERA) on the mound, and he’s given up seven or more runs in four of his nine outings this season while posting a WHIP of 1.67.
I’m not going to overthink this matchup, as Houston has a ton to play for in the AL playoff race and has the far better starter on the bump.
Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-143) vs. San Francisco Giants
The Cubbies open their series with the Giants on Tuesday, and All-Star Matthew Boyd (2.61 ERA) will take on veteran Justin Verlander (4.64 ERA), who has struggled a bit in his first season in San Francisco.
In 22 starts, Verlander has led the Giants to just a 5-17 record, and San Francisco is fading in the NL playoff picture with just over a month of games left. Verlander has been up and down this month, posting two outings with no earned runs allowed, but he’s also allowed five and seven earned runs in his two other starts.
The Giants have dropped five outings in a row from the veteran, and it’s going to be tough to trust him against a Cubs team that ranks in the top 10 in MLB in OPS and runs scored in 2025.
Meanwhile, Boyd has a perfect matchup, as the Giants are dead last amongst MLB teams in batting average against left-handed pitching.
While Boyd has led the Cubs to a 1-3 record in his August starts, the All-Star has given up three or fewer runs in 22 of his 25 outings, and he held the Giants to just two runs across six innings in a win earlier this season.
I’ll back Chicago as a road favorite on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings Moneyline (-135) vs. New York Mets
The New York Mets stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to win 13-3 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, but they find themselves as underdogs again on Tuesday night.
Rather than fading the Mets for the whole game – their bullpen was lights out on Monday – I’m looking to fade them early on in this one.
Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo is an interesting pitcher this season, as he actually has better road numbers (3.30 ERA, .246 OBA) than he does at home. He also had a great start against the Mets this season, tossing 6.2 innings of scoreless ball.
He’ll battle another left, Sean Manaea, on Tuesday. Manaea has spent a lot of the season on the injured list, and he’s struggled in August, posting a 7.91 ERA in four starts. The Mets, as a result, are 0-4 in those games.
Manaea has also given up at least four runs in each outing despite failing to finish the sixth inning in all of them. That leads me to an early bet – Phillies First 5 Moneyline – in Game 2 of this series.
New York is just 1-7 straight up when Manaea pitches this season.
