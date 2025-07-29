Pirates vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The San Francisco Giants’ season is in jeopardy ahead of the trade deadline, as the team has lost four games in a row and eight of its last 10 to fall to 54-53 on the season – outside of the wild card race in the NL.
Now, the Giants are aiming to avenge a loss on Monday to the Pittsburgh Pirates when these teams face off again on Tuesday night at Oracle Park.
The best betting sites have set the Giants as favorites in this matchup, as they’ll send veteran Justin Verlander to the mound against Pittsburgh Bailey Falter.
Verlander finally earned a win for the first time this season in his last start, but San Francisco is just 5-12 overall in his outings in 2025. Can he turn that around against one of the worst offenses in MLB?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Pirates vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-151)
- Giants -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +140
- Giants: -172
Total
- 8 (Over -111/Under -109)
Pirates vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.82 ERA)
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.70 ERA)
Pirates vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, NBCS-BA, SportsNet PT
- Pirates record: 45-62
- Giants record: 54-53
Pirates vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Devers may be a sneaky home run bet against Bailey Falter:
San Francisco Giants star Rafael Devers has turned things on since the All-Star break – hitting .293 – and he’s homered twice over the last week entering Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Devers is facing a lefty in Pittsburgh’s Bailey Falter, but he’s actually hit left-handed pitching fairly well this season, posting a slash line of .267/.349/.452 to with six home runs. Can he go deep for a seventh time against a lefty tonight?
Falter is a good pitcher to fade, as he’s allowed seven home runs in four starts this month, pushing his season total to 16 home runs allowed.
The lefty also ranks in just the 21st percentile in ground-ball percentage this season, meaning there should be a ton of fly balls hit by the Giants on Tuesday. I don’t mind taking a shot on Devers at this price against a struggling starter.
Pirates vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Even though the Pirates rank in the bottom five in MLB in several key offensive categories, I’m far from sold on the Giants winning a start by Verlander in dominant fashion.
San Francisco is just 5-12 when the veteran righty is on the mound, and Verlander ranks in the 18th percentile amongst MLB pitchers in expected ERA this season.
On top of that, two of the Giants’ five wins in Verlander’s starts have come by just one run. So, that sets up well for the Pirates to at least cover the run line here with Falter on the mound.
Now, the lefty hasn’t been much better than Verlander, posting an expected ERA of 4.38 this season, but the Pirates have done a solid job this season when set as underdogs.
Pittsburgh is 56-51 on the run line overall and 46-28 as an underdog.
Since I don't love either starter on Tuesday, I’ll take the one-run cushion with the Pirates.
Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-151 at DraftKings)
