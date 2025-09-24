Pirates vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The Cincinnati Reds are looking to get back on track after dropping the first game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
The Reds managed just two runs against the Pirates, which came after scraping across one run in a 1-0 victory over the Cubs on Sunday.
Things won’t get any easier on Wednesday, though, with Paul Skenes making his final start of the season for Pittsburgh.
Can the Reds keep pace in the NL Wild Card race?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Reds on Wednesday night.
Pirates vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates -1.5 (+172)
- Reds +1.5 (-213)
Moneyline
- Pirates -102
- Reds -119
Total
- 7 (Over -102/-119)
Pirates vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Paul Skenes (10-10, 2.03 ERA)
- Reds: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.74 ERA)
Pirates vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNP, FDSNOH
- Pirates record: 68-89
- Reds record: 80-77
Pirates vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Elly De La Cruz Over 0.5 Hits (-129)
If the Reds are going to make the playoffs, their best players are going to need to be their best players. Elly De La Cruz is the prime example of that.
The shortstop is batting a career-best 269 this season with a .784 OPS, down from a .809 OPS last season. However, he’s been slowing down in the second half with a .239 average and .675 OPS after hitting .284 with a .854 OPS in the first half.
Nevertheless, I’m backing him to get a hit on Wednesday night at home. Yes, even against Skenes.
De La Cruz broke out of a mini-slump on Tuesday night with a three-for-three night, including a two-run home run that accounted for his team’s only scoring. That’s now a modest four-game hitting streak for the shortstop, who has a hit in six of his last eight games overall.
He’s hitting .282 vs. RHP this season, and is 3 for 9 against Skenes in his career.
Pirates vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
I dove into this game in Wednesday’s edition of SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m expecting a pitchers’ duel in Cincinnati:
We have one of the best pitching matchups of the day on tap in Cincinnati. NL Cy Young Award favorite Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates against Hunter Greene for the Reds.
While Skenes has all of the hype behind him, Greene is actually coming off a better start. The Reds right-hander threw a one-hit shutout last time out against the Cubs, striking out nine with just one free pass issued. On the other side, Skenes allowed three runs on seven hits and was chased in the fourth inning by the Cubs last time out.
The young right-hander should be able to bounce back in his final start of the season, though. He has allowed just one run in 23 innings across four career starts against the Reds, including throwing six shutout innings last month.
Greene also shined in his lone start against the Pirates this season, throwing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball while striking out eight.
Finally, these are two of the most-profitable Under teams in the league. The Pirates are 90-62 to the Under, with the Reds right there at 90-58.
Pick: Under 7 (-119)
