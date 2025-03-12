Players Championship 3-Ball Bets: Take Wyndham Clark in Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass
We’re less than 24 hours away from the opening round of the Players Championship, so if you haven’t already, it’s time to place your bets.
You can check out my favorite pre-tournament picks in my betting preview, but in this article we’re going to focus on the opening round alone. Not all golf bets need all four rounds to be played. Round-by-round 3-ball bets are the perfect wagers for people who want to be locked in on Thursday’s action. These bets are on a player to finish the round with the lowest score in his threesome.
Let’s take a look at my top three 3-ball bets for the opening round.
Players Championship Round 1 3-Ball Bets
- Daniel Berger +140 vs. Lee/Højgaard
- Wyndham Clark +180 vs. Day/Spieth
- Robert MacIntyre +150 vs. Home/Im
Daniel Berger +140 vs. Lee/Højgaard
I’m not sold yet on backing Daniel Berger to truly contend in a PGA Tour event, but we’ve seen some consistent results from him lately, including finishing in the top 25 in four straight starts. He has also gained strokes in all four major areas in those starts and now returns to an event he finished T13 and T9 in the last two times he played it.
This bet also gives us a chance to fade two golfers whose games are trending in the wrong direction. Min Woo Lee was completely lost with his irons at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, losing almost seven strokes with his approach play, leading to a missed cut. Rasmus Højgaard had a strong start to the season but missed the cut at the Genesis and finished T34 at the Mexico Open. His driving accuracy was a big problem in both those starts, and unless he fixed that part of the game, he’s going to struggle at TPC Sawgrass.
Wyndham Clark +180 vs. Day/Spieth
You may be tempted to back the favorite, Jason Day, in this group after his finishing T8 at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but that finish is a bit deceiving. Day had an anomaly performance with his putter, gaining more strokes on the green than he had since the Olympics last August. His average ball-striking numbers give me little faith that he can put on a repeat performance this week.
The other contender in this group is Jordan Spieth, who I won't pretend to know how he’s going to perform. He’s one of the most up-and-down golfers we’ve ever seen, so I’m going to bank on the fact he lost strokes with his irons in two straight starts and hope he doesn’t have his best stuff on Thursday.
Wyndham Clark, last year’s runner-up, seems like a great bet at +180 odds. His game seems to be trending in the right direction and his opening round at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, which was the best in the field, is a promising sign moving forward. He should feel comfortable teeing it up at a course he had found success at last season.
Robert MacIntyre +150 vs. Homa/Im
I won’t hesitate to jump at the opportunity to fade both Max Homa and Sungjae Im in a single bet. As likable as Homa is, he’s been horrific lately. He has missed the cut in three straight events and hasn’t finished in the top 25 of a PGA Tour event since the Memorial Tournament last June. Im, on the other hand, is coming off a T19 finish at the API, but his ball-striking numbers have been uncharacteristically bad in 2025. He has lost strokes with his approach play in five of his last seven starts, which isn’t a sustainable way to find success on a golf course.
Then there’s Robert MacIntyre, who’s coming into this event off a strong T11 start last week and has a style of play that should fit TPC Sawgress to perfection. He’s 21st on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and 13th in greens in regulation. Being able to bet him at +150 in this threesome is a gift.
