Positive Brock Purdy Injury Update Doesn't Shift 49ers vs. Buccaneers Odds in NFL Week 6
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (turf toe) did not practice on Wednesday, but there were still some positive updates on the recovery of the star quarterback.
According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy is "progressing" although the team is unsure when he'll return to the lineup. On the bright side, there has not been consideration for Purdy landing on injured reserve ahead of Week 6.
"It hasn't been a thought on [placing him on] IR," Shanahan said Wednesday. "He's progressing."
ESPN's Nick Wagoner believes that things are shaping up for backup Mac Jones to be under center for the fourth time this season in Week 6, which would explain why the 49ers are still three-point road underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings for their game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The 49ers view Purdy's return as more of a week-to-week proposition after he aggravated a Week 1 toe injury during the Week 4 loss to Jacksonville," Wagoner wrote. "Purdy did not make the trip to Los Angeles for last week's game."
If Purdy remains out of practice on Thursday, it'll only further the notion that Jones is expected to start. The 49ers have actually fared extremely well with Jones under center, going 3-0 in his starts while the former first-round pick has thrown for 905 yards, six scores and just one interception.
In two starts this season, Purdy has led the 49ers to a 1-1 record, throwing for 586 yards, four scores and four picks. He threw two picks in the loss to Jacksonville when he re-aggravated his toe injury.
Since Jones has been so solid for the 49ers, they may take the cautious approach with Purdy in Week 6 and beyond. However, it's positive sign that the team doesn't believe an injured reserve stint is necessary for the starting quarterback.
If Purdy were placed on IR, he's have to miss the team's next four games, meaning he would not be eligible to return until Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. For now, it appears that there's an outside shot he could play as soon as Week 6 or Week 7 for San Francisco.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.