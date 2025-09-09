Procore Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Silverado North Course
The PGA Tour swing season in the fall is largely for the fringe golfers who are battling for their full-time status. That's not the case at this week's Procore Championship. We have the best field this event has ever seen as Team USA of the Ryder Cup is teeing it up as a final warm-up before heading to Bethpage Black to face Team Europe.
That loaded field means this week's event is a must-bet, so let's do exactly that. I'll break down the odds and then give you my best bets.
Procore Championship odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +210
- Russell Henley +1600
- Justin Thomas +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Sam Burns +2000
- Cameron Young +2200
- J.J. Spaun +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Ben Griffin +2500
- Maverick McNealy +2800
- Harris English +3000
- Akshay Bhatia +3500
- Max Homa +4500
- Davis Thompson +5000
- Max Greyserman +5000
Procore Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 1 p.m.–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Procore Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Sept.11 –Sunday, Sept. 14
- Where: Silverado Resort North Course
- Purse: $6 million ($1.08 million winner’s share)
- 2024 champion: Patton Kizzire
Procore Championship notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world is set to tee it up this week. He has never played this event, but he's an overwhelming favorite to grab yet another victory. He has two wins in his last four starts and hasn't finished worse than fourth in that time frame. Is him winning this week a foregone conclusion?
Max Homa: Max Homa has had a rough 2025 season, which includes missing out on the Ryder Cup team, but let's not forget his history at this event. He won here in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022 and then finished inside the top 10 here in 2023. If he's going to turn around his game in the fall swing, posting a great finish here would be a great first step.
Procore Championship best bets
Russell Henley winner without Scheffler (+1200)
I'm going to take Scheffler out of the mix this week, but betting the "winner without" market, which is a bet on a golfer to finish second place, if Scheffler does end up winning this week. The first golfer I'm targeting is Russell Henley.
Distance off the tee isn't of utmost important this week. Accuracy and greens in regulation are the No. 1 factor at Silverado, which is great news for Henley backers. He also comes into this week second in the field in total strokes gained over the past three months, behind only Scheffler. If you want to avoid Scheffler but still bet a name near the top of the board, Henley is your guy.
Sami Valimaki winner without Scheffler (+7000)
Sami Valimaki is one of the only golfers in the field this week who has been competing the past couple of weeks. He finished runner-up at the Omega European Masters two weeks ago and posted a top 10 finish at the Danish Golf Championship four weeks ago.
Valimaki has top-tier ball striking this week, ranking inside the top 10 in true strokes approach over the past three months. He's also a solid putter, averaging +0.73 true strokes per round on the greens in that time frame. He's a great bet this week at his current price tag.
Andrew Putnam Winner without Scheffler (+9000)
We have seen some fantastic short game golfers win or contend at this event in years past, so I'm going to take a shot on Andrew Putnam at 90-1 without Scheffler. He's one of the best short game golfers in the field, ranking fourth in the field in true strokes gained putting and second in true strokes gained around the greens over the past three months. We need his ball striking to be hot this week, but if he can get his irons going, he'll be in the conversation on the weekend.
