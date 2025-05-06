PSG vs. Arsenal Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Champions League Semifinals Leg 2
Arsenal is arguably facing the most important game of the Mikel Arteta era. After dropping out early of the Premier League title and getting eliminated in the domestic competitions, Arsenal’s only hope to salvage anything out of this season is to win the Champions League. Following the disappointing 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of the fixture, the Gunners have a mountain to climb against Paris Saint-Germain.
Arteta’s side fell behind early at the Emirates last week thanks to a beautiful Ousmane Dembele strike in the fourth minute. The North Londoners had a few chances to equalize after that and had a disallowed goal in the second half, but were never too threatening for the PSG defense.
Fortunately for Arsenal fans, they have been one of the most successful teams in Europe on the road. Between the league and the Champions League, they have only lost three times in away games.
At the same time, the Gunners aren’t particularly good at playing from behind. They are masterful at playing to a draw or holding onto a lead thanks to their elite, compact defense, but are not as successful when chasing a goal.
PSG, on the other hand, have the opposite strengths and weaknesses. They were on the verge of getting eliminated by Aston Villa in the quarterfinals due to their defensive struggles despite winning the first leg 3-1 at home. They can score in a pinch and create chances against everybody, but they are not as confident in rest or transition defense.
That is what makes this second leg a fascinating one. Can Arsenal thrive out of their comfort zone and pull off an upset? Or will PSG get one step closer to their first-ever Champions League title?
PSG vs. Arsenal Odds and Total
To Advance:
PSG: -550
Arsenal: +360
Moneyline:
PSG: +105
Draw: +260
Arsenal: +240
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -150
Under 2.5: +124
Over 3.5: +178
Under 3.5: -225
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -176
No: +138
Half-Time Result:
PSG: +155
Draw: +130
Arsenal: +250
Double Chance:
Arsenal or Draw: -145
PSG vs. Arsenal How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France
- How to Watch (TV): Paramount+, CBS Sports, Fubo
PSG vs. Arsenal Prediction and Pick
The biggest question mark heading into Wednesday for the Parisian side was Dembele’s status. The scorer of the game winner in the first leg left early with a hamstring injury and was questionable for the second leg. He returned to practice on Monday and his chances of starting against Arsenal have gone up over the last few days.
PSG had the luxury of resting their entire starting XI, except for Joao Neves, in their Ligue 1 fixture over the weekend. Arsenal, on the other hand, had to play a near-full complement of their players against Bournemouth on Saturday. They still ended up suffering a disappointing home loss, their fourth game in the last five PL fixtures that they failed to win.
Arsenal will have a massive rest disadvantage over PSG, who has been taking it extremely easy in the French league since clinching their title weeks ago. At least, the Gunners received good news from Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber who were carrying knocks heading into this week. Both players are expected to be ready to take on PSG on Wednesday.
Mikel Arteta will be out of his comfort zone on Wednesday as he has to score multiple goals to secure a road win. The Spanish manager is usually at his best playing a conservative approach, looking for goals through set pieces and in transition. If PSG deploys a more cautious strategy and allows Arsenal to control possession, what Arteta’s side can do with the ball will be fascinating to watch.
Yet, it’s not clear whether Luis Enrique will allow PSG to play that way. He is as stringent a purist as they come in European soccer and may prefer to have the ball and push his defensive line high regardless of the scoreline.
While Arteta will still look for goals through set pieces, he will have to take risks as the game progresses. Those risks mean leaving spaces behind for Dembele and the rest of PSG’s dynamic attacking players to exploit. The PSG frontline simply has too much talent to be shut down if the opposing team is taking risks and pushing up.
Unless Arsenal scores an early goal to tie the aggregate score at 1-1 and turns this into a slog, we should see an exciting affair with plenty of goal-scoring chances for both sides. Unlike the first leg, both teams should be able to get on the scoreboard in this crucial matchup.
Pick: Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score: -119
