PSG vs. Inter Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Champions League Final 

The 2024-25 season will officially be over this weekend when the most important club competition comes to an end on Saturday. It will either be Paris Saint-Germain winning the Champions League for the first time in its history, or Inter Milan will lift the trophy for the first time since 2010. After suffering disappointingly close defeats in the Champions League final in the last five years, both sides are trying to wash that bad taste off and give their fans something to cheer for before the summer.
Inter especially needs the win to salvage something out of this season. They lost in the Italian Cup and Super Cup against their bitter intercity rivals AC Milan, and fell short in the Serie A title race against Napoli. The season that started with aspirations for multiple trophies is on the brink of ending with none.
The Serie A loss was especially traumatic for Inter, losing twice and drawing once in the last six weeks to allow Napoli to take the lead. They allowed a last-minute goal against Lazio in the penultimate gameweek of the season to seal their fate.
How the Italian side will respond to these narrow, heartbreaking defeats will be a fascinating storyline on Saturday. Even though teams don’t need extra motivation for such big games, manager Simone Inzaghi might need to tap into something different in his players to get them ready for this game.
PSG, on the other hand, has been cruising all season. They clinched the Ligue 1 title weeks ago and just won Coupe de France last weekend. They have not been tested domestically all season, and now have a chance to pull off an impressive treble. They have eliminated three Premier League sides -Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal, in that order- to get to the Champions League final, proving themselves as arguably the best team in Europe.
In single-game elimination situations, however, being the best team all season rarely matters. In such situations, styles make fights, and these two teams’ styles couldn’t make for a more intriguing fight.
PSG vs. Inter Prediction and Pick
Inter, as one of the oldest teams in the Champions League, miraculously made it to the final after looking like they were running out of gas against Barcelona in the semi finals. A last-second goal by Francesco Acerbi and extra time winner by Davide Frattesi clinched their spot in Munich against all odds.
Going up against PSG will be a similar challenge. Luis Enrique has instituted a Barcelona-like approach in Paris, playing a positive, ball-dominant style. PSG is young, dynamic, and fast. The Vitinha-Joao Neves-Fabian Ruiz trio is arguably the best all-around midfield unit in Europe. They are masters at controlling the pace, winning the ball back immediately after losing it, and pushing the team forward. Combined with the electrifying creativity of the front three in Paris, it’s hard to imagine them not creating sufficient chances against Inter.
The French champions can be wasteful in the chances they create. As good Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, and Barcola are up top, finishing isn’t really their strong suit. Inter will need some luck on their side to survive the inevitable PSG barrage.
Fortunately, Inter has one of the best defensive line and goalkeeper combinations in the world. Yann Sommer continues to be elite at goal, and Inter likes to keep it compact in the back with the Pavard-Acerbi-Bastoni trio, bolstered by the wingbacks Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco to create a five-man defensive line.
Even though they are largely considered a defensive, conservative side, Inter can score in a pinch, thanks to their dangerous counter attacking. Dumfries and Dimarco have important offensive roles as wingbacks, helping Inter space the field and create openings in transition. Long diagonal balls to the wings, as well as direct passes to Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will be the way Inter will hope to create goal-scoring opportunities.
As good as PSG has been all season, they are a shaky defensive team. They deploy a high defensive line as they like to control the possession and dictate the tempo. Since they prioritize winning the ball back quickly, they push their defenders high up the field. This makes them a dominant offensive team, while leaving them vulnerable in the back with spaces to be exploited.
Inter has enough talent and matchup advantages to be able to create enough to score on PSG. One can even argue that their playing style is more conducive to winning finals. Taking a chance on Inter to lift the trophy at +136 is certainly a good-value bet, but betting on a high-scoring affair due to the strengths and weaknesses of each team feels like the safer choice.
Pick: Over 2.5 Goals (-102)
