Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Jaguars)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a shin injury.
However, he was able to log a full practice on Friday, and he's expected to suit up in this matchup, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. That's a major boost for a Chargers offense that has dealt with injuries across the board in the 2025 season.
A former first-round pick, Johnston has been an impact player this season, appearing in nine of the team's 10 games. He's received 62 targets in those games and turned them into 37 receptions for 502 yards and six scores. A big-play threat down the field, Johnston should be heavily involved against a Jags defense that was diced up by Davis Mills in the second half of Week 10.
With Johnston expected to suit up on Sunday afternoon, here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for him in Week 11.
Best Quentin Johnston Prop Bet vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite prop bet for Johnston in our best props and anytime TD scorers for this game.
Quentin Johnston OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen are still neck-and-neck for the Chargers’ team lead in targets, but Quentin Johnston is getting his fair share. He missed a game earlier this season and wasn’t targeted in Week 8, but came back with five targets in Week 9 and led the team with 10 last week.
Johnston now has 502 yards on 37 catches in nine games, and has reached the 40-yard mark in seven of nine games this season.
The wideout has hauled in catches of 23-plus yards in six games, including 33, 36, 37, and 60-yard catches. He should be able to clear 40 yards against the Jags.
