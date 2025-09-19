Raiders vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Odds Moving Towards Las Vegas)
The Washington Commanders are facing a bit of a crossroads after a 1-1 start, as star quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury that puts his status in question for Week 3.
That’s led to some major line movement in the odds for the Commanders’ Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After pulling out a win in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, the Raiders took a massive step back in Week 2, losing badly to the Los Angeles Chargers with Geno Smith throwing three interceptions.
Can Vegas bounce back as a rod dog in Week 3?
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for the Raiders-Commanders matchup in Week 3.
Raiders vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +3.5 (-112)
- Commanders -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +154
- Commanders: -185
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Commanders opened as 6.5-point favorites in this matchup, but that line has come down three points with Daniels dealing with a knee injury. Oddsmakers don’t seem to have nearly as much confidence in Marcus Mariota, who was solid in 2024, completing 34 of his 44 passes for 364 yards, four scores and no picks in three games in relief of Daniels.
Raiders vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
A lot of this game is going to come down to Daniels’ status, but I lean with the Raiders to cover even with the odds moving three points since opening.
Washington has not been great on offense so far this season, ranking 20th in the NFL in EPA/Play and 23rd in EPA/Pass. So, while Daniels is an upgrade over Mariota if he plays, Washington hasn’t exactly thrown the ball like an elite team in 2025.
On top of that, the injury to Austin Ekeler really impacts an already shaky backfield led by a seventh-round pick in Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
The Raiders didn’t look great on offense in Week 2, but they are allowing just 5.3 yards per play and rank eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense. They shut down the Chargers running game in Week 2, and I think they can make the Commanders a one-dimensional offense in Week 3.
Even if Washington wins this game, it won’t be by much.
Final Score Prediction: Commanders 22, Raiders 20
