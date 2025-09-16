Raiders vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders are both 1-1 heading into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season after losing in Week 2.
Washington lost on Thursday night to a juggernaut of a Green Bay Packers team, but the more concerning issue for the team is with quarterback Jayden Daniels. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year suffered a knee injury in the game, and Daniels’ status for Week 3 is up in the air because of it.
As a result, oddsmakers have moved the Commanders from 6.5-point favorites to 3.5-point favorites at home in this matchup.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas struggled mightily on offense in Week 2, as Geno Smith tossed three picks and Vegas finished with just nine points in a double-digit loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders could be a fringe playoff team in the AFC, but they showed on Monday night that their floor is pretty low when Smith doesn't have it going.
This is an interesting matchup to bet on with the Daniels injury, and bettors may want to revisit this game later in the week once Daniels has an official injury status for Sunday.
Still, I’m going to break down the odds, trends and my lean early in the week for Sunday’s contest.
Raiders vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +3.5 (-110)
- Commanders -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +154
- Commanders: -185
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raiders vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Raiders record: 1-1
- Commanders record: 1-1
Raiders vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The Commanders are 1-1 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 1-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 2-0 in the Raiders’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-0 in the Commanders’ games this season.
- Washington is 7-2 against the spread as a home favorite under Dan Quinn.
Raiders vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Jackson Powers-Johnson – questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- John Bates – questionable
- Jayden Daniels – questionable
- Noah Brown – questionable
- Jonathan Jones – questionable
- Austin Ekeler – injured reserve
- Deatrich Wise – injured reserve
Raiders vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Raiders
It’s been a slow start to the career of first-round pick Ashton Jeanty, as he’s averaging just 2.7 yards per carry and has run for 81 yards in two games with the Raiders.
Jeanty finished with 11 carries and three receptions in Week 2 against the Chargers, but his snap share fell off considerably – which is something to monitor going forward. Jeanty played over 85 percent of the Raiders’ snaps in Week 1, but he played just 55.7 percent of the snaps in Week 2.
This is a Commanders defense that is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry this season, so Jeanty may have another tough game on Sunday.
Raiders vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
The Raiders really struggled on offense in Week 2, but I have been intrigued by the team’s defense so far this season.
Las Vegas allowed just 13 points to the New England Patriots in Week 1, and outside of a 60-yard touchdown from Quentin Johnston, it held the Chargers in check in Week 2 – despite Smith’s three turnovers.
In fact, the Raiders are allowing the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.2) in the NFL so far this season. Why bring that up?
Well, Washington struggled to get anything going on the ground in Week 2, and now it may have to rely on the ground game with Daniels banged up. Even if the star quarterback plays, he may be a little less mobile than normal against Las Vegas.
If Marcus Mariota gets the start, can bettors really trust him to lead the Commanders to a win by four or more points?
With all the uncertainty around the Commanders’ quarterback room, I don’t mind taking the points early in the week with Las Vegas. Smith should play better than he did in Week 2, and the Commanders were leaky in the secondary in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love.
Personally, I’d wait to officially place a bet on this game until Daniels’ status is solidified, but I expect this game to be a close one if he sits.
Pick: Raiders +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
