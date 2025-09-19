Rams vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (How to Bet 2024 Playoff Rematch)
Last season, the Los Angeles Rams’ season came to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, who stopped Matthew Stafford and company on a drive late in the fourth quarter.
Now, L.A. is looking to get revenge in Week 3 of the 2025 season as a road underdog against Jalen Hurts and company.
Philly is sitting at 2-0 after knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch, but it hasn’t dominated either matchup it’s had so far in 2025. Do things change with the Eagles back at home in Week 3?
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for this battle between two NFC contenders in Week 3.
Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams +3.5 (-115)
- Eagles -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rams: +154
- Eagles: -185
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread in this game has moved slightly in favor of the Rams, as they opened as 4.5-point underdogs but the line has moved down to Eagles -3.5.
Both of these teams are undefeated, but the Philly offense has struggled a bit in its matchups with Dallas and Kansas City. Will that allow the Rams to hang around in Week 3?
Rams vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week – why he likes the Eagles to cover in this matchup.
My "Rams offense is going to be bad this season" take is hanging on by a thread. I'm not quite ready to say I was wrong, but if they put up another good offensive performance against this Eagles' defense, I'm going to have to eat my words. I'm going to back my preseason take at least one more time by backing the Eagles to win and cover in this game.
The Eagles' offensive line will be able to keep the Rams' pass rush in check, and I have faith in believing Philadelphia will continue to find success on the ground. Let's ride with the defending champs.
Philly deserves to be favored on Sunday, especially at home, but I think both of these defenses are a little underrated heading into this game. Philly locked up the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, while the Rams are allowing just 4.3 yards per play – the third-best mark in the NFL.
Philly may end up winning this game like MacMillan predicts, but I am betting on an offensive struggle where this game goes UNDER the total in Week 3.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 20, Rams 16
