Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
The Texas Rangers Rangers and Chicago Cubs have both stormed out to the lead in their respective divisions, both already accumulating eight wins.
The Cubs took home the win in the first game of the series last night, blanking the Rangers by a final score of 7-0. Can Texas get its revenge tonight?
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.
Rangers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-175)
- Cubs -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Rangers +135
- Cubs -161
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rangers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+
- Rangers Record: 8-3
- Cubs Record: 8-5
Rangers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Patrick Corbin, LHP - (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Chicago: Jameson Taillon, RHP - (1-1, 6.97 ERA)
Rangers vs. Cubs Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of "Painting Corner", I wrote about how I'm fading Patrick Corbin of the Rangers:
Patrick Corbin has been the worst starting pitcher in the Majors the past five years but he continues to get a starting gig. He hasn't had an ERA lower than 5.2 since 2020 while recording 13+ losses in each of those seasons. I see no sign that he's going to turn things around in 2025, so I'm going to fade him in his 2025 debut by taking the plus-money bet on Corbin to allow at least three earned runs against a feisty Cubs team.
Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I broke down my pick for this game in today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers":
It continues to baffle me every year how Patrick Corbin continues to be given spots in teams' starting rotations at the Major League Level. He hasn't had an ERA lower than 5.2 since 2020. He led the Majors in losses in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and went 6-13 last year. Despite that, he will once again be given a start, this time for the Texas Rangers when he makes his season debut against the Chicago Cubs.
On top of starting one of the worst pitchers in baseball, the Rangers are 28th in the Majors in OPS.
Chicago wins this one in a blowout.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+145) via BetMGM
