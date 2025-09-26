Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 26
The Cleveland Guardians couldn’t sweep the Tigers, but still have pole position in the AL Central as they host the Texas Rangers to close out the season.
Much like Detroit, Texas has struggled in recent weeks. The Rangers are 1-9 in their last 10 games as they play out the season.
Can the Guardians move one step closer to the AL Central crown?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Guardians on Friday night.
Rangers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-164)
- Guardians -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Rangers +130
- Guardians -159
Total
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -116)
Rangers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Jack Leiter (9-10, 3.92 ERA)
- Guardians: Slade Cecconi (7-6, 4.15 ERA)
Rangers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 26
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Victory+, CLEG, MLBN
- Rangers record: 80-79
- Guardians record: 86-73
Rangers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-138)
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And Jose Ramirez certainly is not broke.
The Guardians slugger has gone Over 1.5 HRR in three straight games, seven of his last eight, and nine of his last 11 contests. On the season, he’s hit this mark in 57% of his games.
Ramirez is now riding an eight-game hit streak and has a knock in 10 of his last 11 games, going 13 for 39 (.333) with 10 runs and 8 RBI in that span.
The consistent Cleveland slugger is worth a bet here at -138.
Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I broke down this game in Friday’s edition of SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m expecting a low-scoring game in Cleveland:
The Rangers and Guardians are two of the most profitable teams when betting the Under this season. Cleveland is 84-69 to the Under, with Texas right there at 87-69 as well. They’ve also both gone Under the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
Texas has seemingly packed it in here at the end of the season. The Rangers have lost nine of their last 10 games, scoring more than four runs just once. They were held to two runs or fewer in five of those games, and three runs in two others.
While Jack Leiter may give up a few runs to the Guardians, Slade Cecconi has allowed a total of two runs in his last three starts. We may run the risk of Cleveland breaking the game open later, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take given how these teams have played this season.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-116)
