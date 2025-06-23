Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 23
Monday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off with an evening matchup in Baltimore, as the 33-44 Orioles take on the Texas Rangers.
Both of these teams have struggled in the 2025 season, as the O’s are currently in last place in the AL East while Texas is two games under .500 and in third place in the AL West. The Rangers have really struggled on the road this season, going 15-24, which doesn’t bode too well for them in Monday’s series opener.
Oddsmakers have set the Orioles as favorites at home with lefty Trevor Rogers making his third appearance of the 2025 season. Texas will counter with veteran Patrick Corbin, who is having one of his best seasons in quite some time in his first campaign in Arlington.
Here’s a breakdown of his series opener, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction.
Rangers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-182)
- Orioles -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +108
- Orioles: -132
Total
- 9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rangers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Patrick Corbin (4-6, 3.91 ERA)
- Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (0-0, 3.12 ERA)
Rangers vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 23
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, RSN
- Rangers record: 38-40
- Orioles record: 33-44
Rangers vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Gary Sanchez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Sanchez could be worth a look at 4/1 odds on Monday:
Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez has only appeared in 18 games so far in the 2025 season, but he already has a pair of home runs.
Sanchez is known for his power – not his ability to hit for average – and he’s homered twice in his last six games.
He has a familiar matchup on Monday, as he’s taking on lefty Patrick Corbin and the Texas Rangers. In his career against Corbin, Sanchez is 1-for-5, but his lone hit was a home run.
Corbin is actually pitching pretty well in the 2025 season after some down years in Washington, posting a 3.91 ERA in 13 outings. However, he’s given up 11 home runs during that stretch, making him a pitcher worth fading on Monday night.
Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
These two teams have both struggled when it comes to scoring runs in the 2025 season, and that could set up a perfect opportunity to take the UNDER.
I broke down my reasoning for this bet in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI:
Usually a game involving Patrick Corbin would call for betting the OVER, but the Texas Rangers left-hander has turned things around a bit in the 2025 season.
Corbin enters Monday’s action with a 3.91 ERA overall this season, allowing more than three earned runs just one time in 13 starts.
He’ll be opposed by Baltimore Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers, who is making his third appearance of the 2025 season. Rogers enters this game with a 3.12 ERA, but he did give up five hits and three runs in just 2.1 innings of work back on June 18.
Still, I’m betting the UNDER for a few reasons in this matchup.
First off, these are two of the best teams at hitting the UNDER in MLB this season, with the Rangers posting the best record in MLB at 51-26-1. They’re hitting the UNDER in a whopping 66.2 percent of their games.
The O’s aren’t nearly as good (42-32-3), but they’re still hitting the UNDER at a 56.8 percent clip.
These offenses are a major reason for their struggles, as Texas ranks 28th in OPS and 26th in runs scored while the O’s are 24th in runs scored and 21st in OPS.
With this total pushing double digits, I’ll gladly bet the UNDER on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.