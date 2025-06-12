Rangers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 12
The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins are playing the rubber match of a three-game set on Thursday afternoon, as Minnesota aims to keep pace with the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central division.
It’s been a rough season for the Rangers, as they’ve had one of the worst offenses in baseball and are in fifth place in the AL West entering this series finale.
Texas will send veteran left-handed Patrick Corbin to the mound on Thursday as it looks to take this series from righty Bailey Ober and the Twins. Minnesota is 8-5 in Ober’s starts this season, and he’s been very solid after a disastrous first outing in 2025.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale.
Rangers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-157)
- Twins -1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +138
- Twins: -168
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Rangers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA)
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA)
Rangers vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 12
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Rangers record: 32-36
- Twins record: 36-31
Rangers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Buxton is a great bet against Rangers lefty Patrick Corbin:
Buxton is 2-for-6 in his career against Corbin, but the Twins star has taken him yard for both of those hits.
This season, Buxton has dominated against left-handed pitching, hitting .323 with a 1.002 OPS. While only two of his 11 homers have come against lefties, he’s displayed some solid power all season long with a .518 slugging percentage.
Corbin has pitched much better in 2025 than in previous seasons, putting together a 3.52 ERA and 1.17 WHIP to this point in the season, but he’s still been prone to the long ball. Corbin has given up 10 homers in 11 outings, including three outings with multiple homers allowed.
Buxton is in a great spot to keep his homer streak against Corbin going on Thursday.
Rangers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
No team in Major League Baseball has hit the UNDER more than the Texas Rangers (46-21-1), and I’m expecting a similar result on Thursday afternoon.
This season, Ober has just two starts where he’s given up more than three runs, posting a 3.78 ERA. If you exclude his first outing of 2025, where he gave up eight runs in 2.2 innings, Ober has a 2.85 ERA and a 3.59 Fielding Independent Pitching.
On the Texas side, Patrick Corbin has been surprisingly solid in 2025, posting a 3.52 ERA while allowing three or fewer runs in all 11 of his starts. Can he keep that streak going?
I like his chances against a Minnesota team that is just 20th in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching. Meanwhile, the Rangers are in the bottom half of the league in just about every key offensive statistic:
- 29th in OPS
- 28th in batting average
- 26th in runs scored
- 27th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+)
That’s a recipe for an UNDER with this total pushing nine on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
