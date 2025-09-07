Ravens vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 1
Sunday’s NFL slate wraps up with a doozy of a matchup on Sunday Night Football, as the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen host the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson in what could be a potential AFC Championship Game preview.
The Bills have won 22 of their last 25 games at home (over the last three seasons), but oddsmakers at the best NFL betting sites have set them as underdogs in this matchup.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but one of the most exciting is betting on players to score a touchdown.
Anytime touchdown scorer bets usually offer some pretty decent odds, and with the total for Sunday night’s game in the 50s, we should see plenty of players hit paydirt.
Here’s a look at a few that I’m targeting to score in Week 1 between the Ravens and Bills.
Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen Anytime TD (+100)
- Derrick Henry Anytime TD (-160)
- Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+175)
Josh Allen Anytime TD (+100)
James Cook led the NFL with 16 rushing scores in the 2024 season, but I’m not going to discount what Allen did as a runner.
The Bills quarterback ran for 12 touchdowns in the 2024 season, carrying the ball 102 times for 531 yards. Buffalo loves using him in short-yardage situations, and he scored two rushing touchdowns against Baltimore in the Bills’ win in the divisional round.
At even money, Allen is worth a look in Week 1.
Derrick Henry Anytime TD (-160)
Speaking of players who ran for a lot of touchdowns in 2024, Derrick Henry tied Cook with 16 rushing scores of his own, finishing with 18 total touchdowns in the 2024 campaign.
Henry only went without a score in four of his regular season games last season, and he had some big showings against Buffalo.
In Week 4, Henry had 199 rushing yards, one rushing score and one receiving score in a blowout win for Baltimore. Then, in the playoffs, he ran for 84 yards and a score on just 16 carries against Buffalo.
Bettors have to lay some juice with this prop, but Henry is as close to a sure thing as there is in this market.
Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+175)
If you’re looking to target a pass catcher in this matchup, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is worth a look.
Andrews struggled in the playoffs against Buffalo, dropping some crucial passes, but he did score 11 touchdowns over the final 12 weeks of the regular season in 2024. With Isaiah Likely banged up and potentially missing this game, Andrews should see a ton of targets from Jackson, especially in the red zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.