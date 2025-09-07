Ravens vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Baltimore Win on the Road?)
Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2025 of the NFL season should be an instant classic.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a battle between the last two regular-season MVPs in the league.
Oddsmakers have moved this line quite a bit since open, as the Ravens are set as favorites on the road against a Buffalo team that was undefeated at home in the regular season in 2024.
Can Allen and the Bills cash for bettors as underdogs in Week 1?
Here’s a look at my prediction for this Week 1 showdown.
Ravens vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ravens -1.5 (-110)
- Bills +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -125
- Bills: +105
Total
- 50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
This line has shifted in favor of the Ravens, who are now clear road favorites on Sunday night. However, the Bills have been an elite team at home in the last three seasons, going 22-3.
Are they a worthy upset pick in Week 1?
Ravens vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column, where he picks every game, every week:
In my opinion, the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL. They led the league in Net Yards per Play last season at +1.6, 0.6 yards more than any other team. A slow start against the Bills in the playoffs cost them a spot in the AFC Championship, but that's not going to scare me away from backing them to beat the Bills in Week 1.
Baltimore got even better in the offseason by adding a veteran receiver in DeAndre Hopkins and drafting one of the best defensive back prospects available in Malaki Starks. Not to mention, they added Jaire Alexander at cornerback.
The best team in the AFC got better this offseason. The Bills, meanwhile, still have some questions on the defensive side of the football and are still seeking a No. 1 receiver. Baltimore is the better team in this matchup; let's not overthink this bet.
I am worried about the Buffalo offense keeping up in this game, especially since the team doesn't have any major weapons on the outside.
Josh Allen is great, but he and Jackson are in a similar class when it comes to the league’s top quarterbacks.
I lean with the Ravens as well at this price, even with Buffalo’s insane success at home.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 28, Bills 27
