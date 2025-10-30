Ravens vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can Miami Cover in Primetime?)
The Baltimore Ravens are road favorites in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season, as they take on the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa.
Baltimore and Miami both won games in Week 8, picking up their second wins of the 2025 season, although Baltimore is the team that oddsmakers still believe has a chance to make the playoffs this season.
The Ravens are in the mix to win the AFC North, as Pittsburgh dropped back-to-back games in Weeks 7 and 8, keeping the door open for Baltimore despite its slow start. Can the Ravens pick up a win on a short week with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) expected to make his first start since Week 4?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and my score prediction for Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
Ravens vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -7.5 (-112)
- Dolphins +7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -425
- Dolphins: +330
Total
- 51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The Ravens opened up as seven-point favorites in this matchup, but that line has moved in their favor with Jackson expected to return in Week 9. Baltimore is now favored by 7.5 points, but it hasn’t exactly done well against the spread, covering in just two of its five games (both of its wins) this season.
Ravens vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week – why he’s taking the Dolphins to cover on Thursday:
Even if Jackson does play, I'm not yet convinced that the Ravens are back to being as good a team as we expected them to be before the season began. Sure, they won and covered against the Bears in Week 8, but their defense still showed some issues and had a Net Yards per Play of 0.0 at the end of the game.
The Dolphins showed they still have some fight left in them so I'll take them with the 7.5 points on Thursday night.
Miami is 4-4 against the spread this season despite a terrible record, and it could keep things close against a Baltimore defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL.
The Ravens rank 30th in EPA/Play on defense while Miami clocks in at No. 29. I broke down in our betting preview for this game why I think the OVER is the play, as I’m not buying the improvements these defenses made in Week 8:
There has never been an easier OVER bet to make between two teams that have combined for just four wins in eight weeks.
Miami has hit the OVER in six of its eight games, and it entered Week 8 last in EPA/Play and 30th in points allowed this season. The Ravens were in a similar spot, ranking 30th in EPA/Play and 29th in points allowed before giving up just 16 points to the Bears.
Baltimore likely wins this game with Jackson expected to play, but Miami may score enough to cover this spread now that it’s zoomed past a touchdown.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 30, Dolphins 23
