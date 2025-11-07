Ravens vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Baltimore Cover?)
The Minnesota Vikings look to build off their road win in Detroit when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.
Lamar Jackson is back for Baltimore, though, and the Ravens are a different animal with him under center, as shown in their 28-6 win in Miami last week.
The oddsmakers have the Ravens as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup.
Ravens vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -4.5 (-102)
- Vikings +4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -225
- Vikings: +185
Total
- 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread has moved an important 1.5 points from -3 to -4.5 moved since the odds opened for this game, and the total has gone up a point as well.
Can the Ravens cover on the road?
Ravens vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Ravens vs. Vikings betting preview:
The Ravens are simply a different team with Lamar Jackson under center. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league for a reason, and he showed why last week.
The Vikings were able to get up for a road win against a division rival, but it might be a letdown spot here against Baltimore. The Ravens are hoping to put their horrid start behind them to push for a playoff spot, and every game is close to a must-win at this point.
The Ravens defense has settled in with 17, 16, and 6 points allowed in the last three games. They should be able to limit the Vikings offense and cover the spread in Minnesota.
Pick: Ravens -4.5 (-105)
Baltimore has now won two straight games to get the taste of its four-game losing streak out of its mouth. It’ll be an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but the Ravens may have what it takes.
At the very least, they have what it takes to get the road win in Minnesota on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.