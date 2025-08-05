Rays vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Tampa Bay Rays’ season has gone off the rails, and the team’s recent struggles led to it being a seller at the deadline last week.
Tampa has dropped eight of 10 games, including its series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
Now, the Rays are set as slight underdogs on the road at the best betting sites for Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles, which is a half-game ahead of the Rays in the wild card standings, will have Jose Soriano on the mound as he looks to build on what has been a strong 2025 season. Tampa will counter with righty Ryan Pepiot (3.80 ERA), who has led the Rays to five straight losses in his starts.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s AL battle.
Rays vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-200)
- Angels -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Rays: +104
- Angels: -126
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -116)
Rays vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (6-9, 3.80 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (7-8, 3.65 ERA)
Rays vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, FDSSUN
- Rays record: 55-59
- Angels record: 55-58
Rays vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+235)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why this matchup is a great spot to take Trout to hit his 20th homer of the season:
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a great matchup on Tuesday against Rays right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot, who has been prone to the long ball all season.
In 23 appearances, Pepiot has allowed 23 home runs, and he allowed nine home runs in the month of July in just six starts.
Trout has not hit for average this season (.237), but he’s been pretty solid against right-handed pitching, posting an .864 OPS with 17 of his 19 home runs.
While this isn’t the best price for the Angels star, he has started to pick things up as of late, hitting .286 over his last four games.
Rays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Tampa Bay is six games under .500 on the road this season, and it has struggled mightily in Pepiot’s starts in the 2025 season.
The Rays are just 8-15 when he’s on the mound, and they’ve won just five of his 17 outings since May 1.
Now, Pepiot’s advanced numbers actually aren’t too bad (he has an expected ERA of 3.98), but the Rays are 29th in runs scored and 30th in OPS over the last 15 days.
The fall off of Tampa’s offense has made it nearly impossible to trust, especially on the road.
Soriano (4.00 expected ERA) has pitched well at times this season, and he allowed just 11 earned runs in 36.0 innings in July (six starts).
I don’t mind backing him and the Angels (who have won six of 10) to pick up a win at home against a floundering Tampa Bay attack.
Pick: Angels Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.