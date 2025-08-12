Rays vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
Both the Tampa Bay Rays and A’s are likely out of the playoff picture in the American League, especially after the Rays traded away several pieces at the deadline.
On Tuesday, Tampa Bay will turn to one of its better young arms in righty Shane Baz, who has a 4.92 ERA in 2025, but an expected ERA of 3.83.
He’ll take on Jacob Lopez (3.59 ERA), who has led the A’s to a 9-9 record in his outings (not all starts) so far this season. Lopez has not allowed a run in three straight starts, most recently tossing 7.2 innings of scoreless ball against the Washington Nationals.
Here’s a breakdown of the second game of this early-week series in Sacramento.
Rays vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+146)
- A’s +1.5 (-179)
Moneyline
- Rays: -106
- A’s: -114
Total
- 10 (Over -103/Under -119)
Rays vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Shane Baz (8-8, 4.92 ERA)
- A’s: Jacob Lopez (5-6, 3.59 ERA)
Rays vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, FDSSUN
- Rays record: 58-62
- A’s record: 53-68
Rays vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Kurtz will remain hot against the Rays:
A’s first baseman Nick Kurtz has been a revelation in the 2025 season, as he’s hitting .304 with 23 home runs and a 1.012 OPS.
On Tuesday, Kurtz will take on the Tampa Bay Rays and righty Shane Baz, who enters this start with a 4.92 ERA and 21 home runs allowed in 23 outings this season.
Baz could have some problems with Kurtz, who has 19 home runs against right-handed pitching this season and has posted an impressive .350/.437/.723 slash line against them.
Over the last 28 days, Kurtz has homered six times while posting an insane .422 batting average. I’ll bet on him staying hot in a favorable matchup on Tuesday night.
Rays vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Oddsmakers have set this total all the way up at 10 on Tuesday, but I think they’re undervaluing both of these starters.
Baz has much better advanced numbers this season than his actual ERA, and while he’s allowed four-plus runs in back-to-back starts, the Rays have only combined for more than 10 runs in seven of his 23 outings this season.
Meanwhile, Lopez is coming off the best stretch of his 2025 season, and the A’s have not combined for more than 10 runs in any of his starts since he fully joined the rotation in mid-June.
Now, the A’s have been hot offensively, ranking eighth in MLB in runs scored over the last 15 days, but the Rays are struggling, ranking 26th in that same category.
Tampa Bay had 15 hits on Monday night and scored just seven runs, and I don’t expect it to have as big of a game against Lopez, who ranks in the 85th percentile in expected batting average against this season.
This total is an overreaction to Monday’s game, and I think it gives bettors a great chance to go UNDER on Tuesday night.
Pick: UNDER 10 (-119 at DraftKings)
