Rays vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
The Seattle Mariners are red hot right now, winning six games in a row to pull within half a game of the Houston Astros in the AL West division.
Seattle is heavy favorite against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, as the Rays sold off pieces at the trade deadline and are well out of the playoff picture, sitting 5.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the AL.
Adrian Houser (2.54 ERA) will get the ball against Seattle’s All-Star righty Bryan Woo (3.02 ERA) on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Rays vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-136)
- Mariners -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Rays: +162
- Mariners: -200
Total
- 7.5 (Over -113/Under -108)
Rays vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Adrian Houser (6-3, 2.54 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (9-6, 3.02 ERA)
Rays vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports NW, FDSSUN
- Rays record: 57-61
- Mariners record: 65-53
Rays vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+125)
This season, Woo has recorded at least 18 outs in every single one of his outings (six total innings), and he has 10 starts with 19 or more outs.
Over the last 15 days, the Rays rank 29th in batting average and 30th in OPS, putting Woo in a great spot to have yet another shutdown performance.
The All-Star has cleared this line in three of his last five starts, including seven innings of two-hit ball in his last outing.
Rays vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Mariners are the bet to make to extend their six-game winning streak:
Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners have a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays and Adrian Houser, who allowed five runs and 11 hits in his Tampa Bay debut.
While Houser has a solid ERA in limited appearances this season (2.54 in 12 appearances), his WHIP worries me. The righty has given up 73 hits in 74.1 innings of work, posting a WHIP of 1.29. He’s also allowed 10-plus hits in two of his last three starts.
Meanwhile, Woo enters this start with a 3.02 ERA and allowed just two hits across seven innings against the Chicago White Sox. While Seattle is just 11-11 in his starts this season. Woo has given up three or fewer runs in 16 of his 22 outings.
On top of that, the Mariners are rolling as of late, winning six games in a row to pull within half a game of the top spot in the AL West.
I’ll trust them to finish the sweep of the Rays on Sunday.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-200 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
