Red Sox vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 8
Garrett Crochet is on the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Monday against A’s starter Luis Morales in what should be one of the more interesting games in this shortened slate.
Boston is 19-9 when Crochet starts this season, but Morales (1.59 ERA) has led the A’s to a 5-1 record in six outings in 2025.
So, which team should bettors trust on Monday?
Boston is favored in the odds at the best betting sites, and it would love to pick up a win since it is trailing both the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Red Sox vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (-106)
- A’s +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: -176
- A’s: +144
Total
- 8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Red Sox vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.67 ERA)
- A’s: Luis Morales (3-0, 1.59 ERA)
Red Sox vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 8
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, NESN
- Red Sox record: 79-65
- A’s record: 66-78
Red Sox vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Garrett Crochet UNDER 8.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Crochet is one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, but he’s only cleared this prop one time since Aug. 1 and 11 times in the 2025 season.
The A’s aren’t great at avoiding punchouts, but they’re averaging just 8.58 K’s per game. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Crochet fall short of this number, since he’d need to clear the A’s season average as a team to go OVER.
Red Sox vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m trusting Crochet on the road:
When Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is on the mound, Boston is a great bet to win this season.
The Sox are 19-9 in Crochet’s 28 starts, and he’s posted a 2.67 ERA. Despite allowing seven runs in his last outing, I’m backing Crochet against the A’s with Boston still fighting for a chance to win the AL East division.
Now, Luis Morales (1.59 ERA) has been great for the A’s, leading them to a 5-1 record in his six appearances this season. However, Boston is a tough test, as it ranks sixth in MLB in runs scored, fifth in batting average and eighth in OPS.
Not only that, but the A’s are 11 games under .500 at home in the 2025 season. I’ll trust Crochet to lead Boston to another win as it looks to pick up a game on the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-176 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
