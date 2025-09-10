Red Sox vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 10
The Boston Red Sox have won three games in a row and are just three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East division entering Wednesday’s series finale against the A’s.
Boston has blanked the A’s in back-to-back games – 7-0 and 6-0 – and it’s looking to complete the sweep with youngster Payton Tolle (7.56 ERA) set to make his third start of his MLB career.
The A’s will counter with a youngster of their own in Mason Barnett, who has a 9.00 ERA in two outings in 2025.
Boston is set as a road favorite at the best betting sites, but should bettors trust the Sox to get the win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Red Sox vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+117)
- A’s +1.5 (-143)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: -132
- A’s: +109
Total
- 10.5 (Over -110/Under -111)
Red Sox vs. A's Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Payton Tolle (0-1, 7.56 ERA)
- A’s: Mason Barnett (1-1, 9.00 ERA)
Red Sox vs. A's How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 3:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA and NESN
- Red Sox record: 81-65
- A’s record: 66-80
Red Sox vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+334)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why I’m backing Rooker in this market:
This afternoon, A’s slugger Brent Rooker will get a crack at Payton Tolle and the Boston Red Sox, and he could be worth a shot to go deep.
Rooker is hitting .303 with a .930 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, making him a tough player to face for Tolle (7.56 ERA) who is making just his third big-league appearance. Tolle allowed two homers and five runs in just three innings in his last outing.
While Rooker has homered just three times over the last 28 days, he does have 31 homers in the 2025 season. I think he’s worth a look against a young pitcher that is still trying to find his footing in MLB.
Red Sox vs. A's Prediction and Pick
The A’s have yet to score a run in this series, but I think that changes on Wednesday afternoon with Tolle on the mound.
The A’s are sixth in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitchers, and overall they actually haven’t been a bad offense in the 2025 season. The A’s rank 12th in runs scored, fifth in batting average and seventh in OPS.
Boston is also in the top-10 in many key offensive categories, ranking fourth in runs scored, fourth in batting average and eighth in OPS. The Sox have scored at least six runs in both games in this series, so I believe they’ll be able to contribute enough to hit the OVER on this higher total.
Barnett has struggled in two outings at the MLB level, posting a 9.00 ERA while allowing 11 hits and five walks in nine innings of work.
The A’s also have the fourth-worst bullpen ERA (4.77) backing him up in this matchup.
Tolle’s debut was solid against Pittsburgh, but he struggled against a better offense in Arizona in his second start. I think he finds himself in a similar situation on Wednesday, so I’ll bet on a high-scoring series finale in Sacramento.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
