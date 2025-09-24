Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The Boston Red Sox are continuing their push for an AL Wild Card spot as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
Boston came away with the road win in the first game of the series, but Toronto is still in the driver’s seat for the AL East title.
Can the Sox secure the series in Toronto?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+133)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-163)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -127
- Blue Jays +105
Total
- 7.5 (Over +100/-121)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (17-5, 2.69 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (5-4, 5.06 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet
- Red Sox record: 86-71
- Blue Jays record: 90-67
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Garrett Crochet OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+101)
Garrett Crochet has his first chance to taste postseason baseball after switching Sox, and he’s not letting the opportunity pass him by. He has been stellar in his last three starts, allowing just six runs on 12 hits while striking out 31 across 19 innings.
The southpaw flew past this 6.5 strikeout line in all three of those starts with 10, 12, and 9 punchouts in his last three outings.
Things might be a bit tougher going against a Blue Jays team that doesn’t strike out much – just 6.75 times per game and 6.37 at home —, but those games weren’t against the likes of Crochet.
Crochet has the ability to get hot and strike out multiple batters in multiple innings. He should go at least six innings tonight, and I’ll bet that he gets at least one strikeout per inning.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I broke down this matchup in Wednesday’s edition of SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m expecting the Red Sox to come out on top:
The Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot over the weekend but are still vying for the AL East crown. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are trying to fend off the Tigers and Astros to secure a playoff berth of their own.
Boston should take one step closer to that on Wednesday night in Toronto. The Sox took the first game of the series 4-1 on Tuesday night and turn to Garrett Crochet tonight.
The southpaw is 17-5 with a sparkling 2.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this season. He hasn’t dropped a decision since August 11, and his previous loss came all the way back on May 26. In fact, since the start of June, the Red Sox are 16-3 in Crochet’s last 19 starts, including victories in his last five outings.
The same can’t be said about Max Scherzer. The veteran is 5-4 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP this season, and he failed to escape the first inning last time out as the Royals tagged him for seven runs on as many hits. The right-hander has now allowed 21 runs in 20 innings across his last five starts.
Scherzer might be able to bounce back, but outdueling Crochet is another story.
The Blue Jays are 23-15 against left-handed starters this season, and they’re 50-26 at Rogers Centre. Those trends should continue on Wednesday night.
Pick: Red Sox moneyline (-127)
