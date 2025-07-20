Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 20
The Boston Red Sox have been outscored 10-1 in their first series out of the All-Star break against the Chicago Cubs, but they are just five games out of first place in the AL East thanks to a strong finish to the first half.
Boston will aim to get back on track – and avoid a sweep – on Sunday with All-Star Garrett Crochet on the mound against Cubs youngster Cade Horton.
Some of the best betting sites have set the Red Sox as favorites in this matchup, but the Cubs are 20 games over a .500 and should be a playoff team in the 2025 season.
Can Chicago complete the sweep even though it has a disadvantage in this pitching matchup?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+130)
- Cubs +1.5 (-159)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: -137
- Cubs: +113
Total
- 7 (Over +103/Under 125)
Red Sox vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Garrett Crochet (10-4, 2.23 ERA)
- Chicago: Cade Horton (3-3, 4.45 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Marquee
- Red Sox record: 53-47
- Cubs record: 59-39
Red Sox vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ceddanne Rafaela to Hit a Home Run (+850)
Looking for an insane plus-money prop that could come through on Sunday? I have one for the Red Sox and Ceddanne Rafaela, who is a longshot to leave the yard, but has a favorable matchup to make it happen.
Here’s the breakdown from today’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger:
Boston Red Sox youngster Ceddanne Rafaela has homered four times over his last nine games while posting an insane .394/.412/.818 slash line.
On Sunday, he’ll take on the Chicago Cubs and righty Cade Horton, who has given up seven homers in 11 appearances (10 starts) this season while posting a 4.45 ERA.
Rafaela is up to 14 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s been arguably the hottest hitter on a Boston team that is making a push for the top spot in the AL East this season. Rafaela has also crushed right-handed pitching, hitting .283 with eight home runs so far in 2025.
These odds are too favorable to pass up for a player that has been red hot in July.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Boston is favored in this matchup with Crochet on the mound, as the lefty has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 20 starts in the 2025 season.
This month, Crochet has thrown 14 innings and allowed just two runs and 12 hits to lead Boston to wins over Washington and Tampa Bay.
He should be able to give the Red Sox an early lead – if their offense finally gets going – as Horton enters this start with a 4.45 ERA and a 4.62 expected ERA.
The young righty has allowed four or more runs in four of his last six starts, and the Cubs have dropped four of those outings. Chicago is still 7-4 when Horton is on the mound, but I’m not sold on the Cubbies getting to Crochet given how elite he’s been in the 2025 season.
Boston is 13-7 when Crochet starts, so I’ll back it to avoid the sweep on Sunday.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-137 at DraftKings)
