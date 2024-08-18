Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, Aug. 18 (Can Baltimore Salvage Split?)
The Baltimore Orioles are a game back of the New York Yankees in the AL East, but they have a chance to make up some ground on Sunday.
Baltimore is favored at home against the Boston Red Sox, who have taken two of the first three meetings in this series. As for the Yanks, they’re underdogs on the road against the Detroit Tigers and AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal.
So, a win could go a long way for the O’s on Sunday. Will they get it done?
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this AL East matchup.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-180)
- Orioles -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +110
- Orioles: -130
Total
- 9.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Red Sox vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Kutter Crawford (8-9, 4.21 ERA)
- Baltimore: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.39 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 18
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, NESN
- Red Sox record: 65-57
- Orioles record: 72-52
Red Sox vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Kutter Crawford: Over his last five starts, Crawford has seen his ERA jump from 3.04 to 4.21, as he’s allowed at least four runs in each of those outings. He didn’t fare well against Baltimore earlier this season, giving up five runs in six innings in a 6-1 loss back on May 29.
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: The All-Star shortstop has four hits in this series, and he’s homered in three of his last four games heading into Sunday’s clash. With Crawford struggling as of late, don’t be shocked if Henderson has a big game on Sunday. The youngster is hitting .289 with 32 homers and 75 runs batted in this season.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
This is a crucial matchup for two teams battling for a playoff spot in the AL, and I broke down why I think we see a series split on Sunday in today’s Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every MLB game:
The Baltimore Orioles need a win to split their four-game set with the Boston Red Sox, and I think they'll get it on Sunday.
Boston has Kutter Crawford on the mound, and he's been awful as of late, posting a 9.75 ERA over his last five starts. Boston has somehow won two of those games, but I don't think that'll be the case against Albert Suarez, who hasn't allowed a run over his last two starts and has a 3.39 ERA on the season.
Plus, Boston's 4.46 bullpen ERA is one of the five worst marks in MLB this season.
Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.