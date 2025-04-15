Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Tampa Bay Rays destroyed the Boston Red Sox in their series opener on Monday, winning 16-1.
Now, Tampa Bay is favored once again on Tuesday with Ryan Pepiot taking the mound against Boston’s Walker Buehler.
The Red Sox have struggled a bit out of the gate, and Buehler is one of the players who has started slow in 2025. He’s a player that may be worth fading in this matchup.
Bettors can do that in the prop market and in the game, and I shared a few bets that I’m targeting for this AL East clash on Tuesday night.
Red Sox vs. Rays Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Red Sox +1.5 (-185)
- Rays -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +114
- Rays: -135
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Walker Buehler (1-1, 5.74 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (1-1, 3.38 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Red Sox record: 8-10
- Rays record: 8-8
Red Sox vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+475)
If you’re looking for a prop with some longer odds, I shared my favorite home run prop in today’s Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s best home run picks column:
Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe has already homered three times in the 2024 season, and he’s hit at least 21 homers in three of his last four campaigns, including all three that he played over 100 games.
On Tuesday, Lowe and the Rays are taking on Boston Red Sox starter Walker Buehler, who has really struggled at avoiding the long ball as of late. Buehler has given up three homers in three starts this season, and he’s coming off a 2024 campaign where he allowed 16 homers in 16 starts.
Buehler has an ERA that is pushing 6.00 this season, and the Rays should be able to jump all over him on Tuesday. Lowe is a career .252 hitter against right-handed pitching with an impressive .833 OPS.
Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
I’m not only betting a prop in this game, as I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why there is a play on the total that is worth making on Tuesday:
A pair of struggling starters face off on Tuesday night, as the Boston Red Sox have Walker Buehler (5.74 ERA) on the mound against Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot.
On the surface, Pepiot seems to be off to a solid start in 2025, but his advanced numbers tell a different story. The Rays righty has given up 17 hits and seven walks in just 16.0 innings of work, and his FIP has soared to 5.75 because of it.
According to Stacast, Pepiot is in just the eighth percentile in pitching run value and 39th percentile in expected ERA.
Meanwhile, Buehler has not been great for Boston, allowing 18 hits and 10 runs across three starts. He’s given up four or more runs in two of his three outings. Pepiot has allowed at least two runs in every outing, so we could see a high-scoring game early between these teams.
The Rays enter Tuesday’s matchup in sixth in MLB in OPS while Boston is a bit further down in 16th. I expect both offenses to thrive in this matchup.
Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-140 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.