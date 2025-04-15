Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bryan Reynolds, Brandon Lowe)
Tuesday features a full 15-game slate in Major League Baseball, and yours truly is looking to stay hot in the home run prop market.
On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts homered to cash a +550 ticket for us from yesterday’s Daily Dinger picks.
Now, with even more games to dive into, I’m aiming to nail down yet another home run pick on Tuesday. There are a few games to look at, including fading the Colorado Rockies pitching staff again, for tonight’s action.
Here’s who I’m targeting to go deep on April 15.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, April 15
- Bryan Reynolds to Hit a Home Run (+650)
- Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Bryan Reynolds to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds is hitting just .206 with two homers this season, but he has a great matchup on Tuesday against Washington Nationals starter Jake Irvin.
Irvin has given up four homers in three starts this season, posting a 5.63 ERA and 5.88 FIP. He also ranks in the seventh percentile in barrel percentage, fifth percentile in expected ERA and 11th percentile in average exit velocity against this season, according to Statcast.
That sets up well for Reynolds, who is a career .274 hitter against right-handed pitching (he has a .838 OPS against them as well). Even though the two-time All-Star hasn’t been a home-run machine to open the season, he’s worth a shot in this matchup at +650.
Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe has already homered three times in the 2024 season, and he’s hit at least 21 homers in three of his last four campaigns, including all three that he played over 100 games.
On Tuesday, Lowe and the Rays are taking on Boston Red Sox starter Walker Buehler, who has really struggled at avoiding the long ball as of late. Buehler has given up three homers in three starts this season, and he’s coming off a 2024 campaign where he allowed 16 homers in 16 starts.
Buehler has an ERA that is pushing 6.00 this season, and the Rays should be able to jump all over him on Tuesday. Lowe is a career .252 hitter against right-handed pitching with an impressive .833 OPS.
Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has three homers in the 2024 season, although he has not hit one since April 4.
I think Tuesday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers is a good spot for him to bounce back for multiple reasons. First off, Milwaukee’s starting pitcher Quinn Priester has really struggled at limiting the long ball in his limited pro outings, giving up 20 homers in 22 appearances (16 starts).
On top of that, the Milwaukee bullpen is 28th in MLB in ERA and has already surrendered seven homers in the 2025 campaign.
There are a lot of Tigers players to consider in this matchup, but I like the price on Greene (+500) to hit his first homer in nearly two weeks.
