Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 3
The New York Yankees came away with a 4-3 win on Wednesday night to force a winner-take-all Game 3 tonight.
It wasn’t easy for New York, though, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. had to make use of his speed to score the winning run in the eighth inning after Boston tied the game not once but twice.
Both teams are turning to rookies in a historic matchup on Thursday night, with Connelly Early making just his fifth major-league start for Boston against the slightly more experienced Cam Schlittler for the home side.
Which team will advance to face the Blue Jays, and which will head home searching for answers?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Thursday night.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-168)
- Yankees -1.5 (+137)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +134
- Yankees -164
Total
- 7.5 (Over -106/Under -115)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33 ERA)
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 2
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Red Sox record: 89-73 (1-1)
- Yankees record: 94-68 (1-1)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+414)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger column, picking the best home run bets daily:
Giancarlo Stanton has yet to get a hit through eight postseason at-bats, but it hasn’t been for a lack of effort. All six of his batted balls had an exit velocity of at least 89.8, including three over 100 mph. But only one of those balls was hit into the air, a 304 flyout against Steven Matz.
Stanton and the Yankees face off against rookie starter Connelly Early. He has yet to allow a home run in his major-league career, but he also hasn’t pitched at Yankee Stadium.
Stanton had a modest 24 home runs in just 77 games this season. Of those, 15 came at home, where he had an OPS of 1.004, so we know he likes hitting at Yankee Stadium.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I broke down best bet for this game in SI Betting’s daily feature, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Red Sox bullpen did well to keep Boston in the game on Wednesday night after Bryan Bello was pulled in the third inning, but the Yankees managed a 4-3 win in a back-and-forth affair. New York is once again the home favorite in Game 3, but the odds are a little bit too long for the Yankees, giving us some value on the Red Sox.
It’s a pitching matchup between two youngsters in Connelly Early and Cam Schlittler. We saw how the Yankees struggle against left-handed pitching, and while Early is nowhere near the caliber of Garrett Crochet, he’s held his own through four major-league starts.
The southpaw allowed five earned runs in 19.1 innings (2.33 ERA) in his four starts, all in September, and didn’t allow more than two ER in any outing. He should be able to give the Sox a strong four or five innings to start the game, and they have Aroldis Chapman for the final inning or two, so it’s just about figuring out how to get through the middle innings.
Schlittler pitched well for the Yankees, too, but his recent success came in two straight starts against the Orioles. I’m not sure if he’ll be able to go longer than five or six innings at the absolute most, and the Yankees have used their best bullpen arms for double-digit pitches in each of the first two games.
This should be a classic matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees, but the line is off. Take Boston at this +135 price.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (+134)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.