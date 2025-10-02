Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Seiya Suzuki, Giancarlo Stanton)
It doesn’t get better than this for baseball fans as there are three Game 3s throughout the day on Thursday.
There were six home runs hit on Wednesday, down from eight on Thursday, but we could see a few unlikely heroes in today’s elimination games.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a few hitters worth targeting as the playoffs continue.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Thursday, October 2:
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Oct. 2:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+439)
The Detroit Tigers have yet to hit a home run in the playoffs, but Riley Greene can change that on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers slugger had 36 home runs in the regular season, and is the only player playing today with multiple doubles through two games – Mookie Betts had three doubles last night.
Greene’s first double came in the seventh inning of Game 1, and he came around to score the winning run. He hit that one with a 97 mph exit velocity and it travelled 330 feet to right field. His next double came in his second plate appearance against Tanner Bibee, and that was 112.8 mph off the bat, once again pulled to right field.
If Greene can get the ball in the air against Slade Cecconi, who allowed 24 home runs in 23 starts this season, it just might leave the yard.
Seiya Suzuki to Hit a Home Run (+478)
It has been feast or famine for Seiya Suzuki so far in the playoffs. He is 2 for 7 with a home run and a double, but he also struck out three times and grounded into a double play.
Suzuki’s home run was hit 112.2 mph and went 424 feet to center field off of Nick Pivetta in Game 1. His double was pulled to left field, leaving the bat at 98.1 mph.
The good news is that all we need Suzuki to do for this bet is to get a hold of one against Padres righthander Yu Darvish. The slugger is 1 for 4 with a double against the righthander in his career, and Darvish allowed 12 home runs in his final 10 starts.
Suzuki homered in four straight games to end the season, so you know he’s seeing the ball well right now. Take him here at nearly 5/1 to keep smashing at Wrigley Field.
Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+414)
Giancarlo Stanton has yet to get a hit through eight postseason at-bats, but it hasn’t been for a lack of effort. All six of his batted balls had an exit velocity of at least 89.8, including three over 100 mph. But only one of those balls was hit into the air, a 304 flyout against Steven Matz.
Stanton and the Yankees face off against rookie starter Connelly Early. He has yet to allow a home run in his major-league career, but he also hasn’t pitched at Yankee Stadium.
Stanton had a modest 24 home runs in just 77 games this season. Of those, 15 came at home, where he had an OPS of 1.004, so we know he likes hitting at Yankee Stadium.
Bet on Stanton to get a hold of one at over 4/1 odds tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
