Reds vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 24
The Cincinnati Reds are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday, as they’ve fallen 2.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the National League.
Cincy is a road underdog against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their series finale, although Arizona has a struggling starter on the mound in Zac Gallen.
A former All-Star, Gallen has just a 5.28 ERA this season, and he may not have a major advantage over Brady Singer (4.18 ERA) in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this National League battle on Aug. 24.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-187)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Reds: +108
- Diamondbacks: -132
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer (11-9, 4.18 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.28 ERA)
Reds vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, FDSOH
- Reds record: 67-63
- Diamondbacks record: 64-66
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Cruz is an interesting long shot bet:
De La Cruz has homered just one time over the last four weeks – which is why he’s +600 to go deep on Sunday – but I love this matchup for him against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Gallen has given up 26 home runs in 26 starts this season, posting a 5.28 ERA. He doesn’t have a great bullpen backing him up, as the D-Backs rank 26th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.73) this season.
While De La Cruz’s power has not been there in August, he does have 19 homers in the 2025 season, including 14 against right-handed pitching. The switch-hitter is batting .296 with a .896 OPS against righties in 2025.
Bettors could do a lot worse than taking De La Cruz at +600, especially since he’s hitting .280 with a .813 OPS over the last week.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Does the losing streak come to an end on Sunday for the Reds?
I think it does, which means we have an underdog to bet on!
Cincy has thrived in Singer’s recent starts, going 4-1 since July 27 while the veteran right-hander has posted a 1.86 ERA, allowing just 22 hits in 29.0 innings of work.
While Singer’s full season has not been terrific, I think he’s the better pitcher in this matchup with Gallen posting a 4.42 ERA in nine starts since July 1. Gallen has multiple outings during that stretch with four or more runs allowed, and the D-Backs bullpen has been extremely shaky this season, ranking 26th in ERA.
The Reds and D-Backs are both still alive in the NL wild card race, but the Reds are in a much better position to steal a playoff spot.
I am a little concerned about Singer’s road ERA (5.08 this season), but Gallen has a 5.50 ERA at home. I think Gallen has been valued all season as a starter that is a potential All-Star, but he has not pitched like that in 2025.
I’ll fade him as a favorite on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (+108 at DraftKings)
