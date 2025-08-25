Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 25
A huge win on Sunday moved the Los Angeles Dodgers into a tie for first place in the NL West, and they’ll look to keep that going against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.
Emmet Sheehan (4.17 ERA) is on the bump for Los Angeles in this series opener, and he’ll take on Reds ace Hunter Greene (2.63 ERA).
Since returning from the injured list, Greene has a 2.19 ERA in two starts, and he’s an intriguing prop target (more on that later in this story) against this Dodgers lineup.
Cincinnati is also in the thick of the playoff race, as it is just 1.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the National League, which is currently held by the New York Mets. New York has a tough series against the Philadelphia Phillies to open this week, so there’s a chance the Reds could make up some ground if they can upset L.A.
As for Game 1, I have a prop and a pick for bettors to consider. Let’s take a look at both – and the latest odds – for Monday's matchup.
Reds vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-169)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Reds: +123
- Dodgers: -149
Total
- 8 (Over -106/Under -114)
Reds vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.63 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (4-2, 4.17 ERA)
Reds vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, FDSOH
- Reds record: 68-63
- Dodgers record: 74-57
Reds vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Greene OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Greene is a great prop target against L.A.:
Greene, the Reds’ ace, has pitched well since coming off the injured list, posting a 2.19 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 12.1 innings of work.
He’s cleared 6.5 strikeouts in one of his outings (finishing with 12), and he’s punched out at least seven batters in eight of his 13 starts in 2025.
Now, Greene gets a shot at the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are just 17th in MLB in K’s per game (8.46) in 2025.
The Reds appear to be comfortable with giving Greene a normal workload, as he’s pitched at least six innings in back-to-back starts and threw 98 pitches in his outing against the Los Angeles Angels.
I think this line is a touch too low for Greene, as he has some of the best wipeout stuff in baseball. Greene enters this start in the 93rd percentile in MLB in strikeout percentage and the 84th percentile in whiff percentage.
Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I rarely take a run line pick, especially with a pretty close moneyline, but the Reds have been elite as road underdogs all season long, and I think they have the advantage on the mound on Monday.
Cincy is 31-16 on the run line as a road dog, covering 66.0 percent of the time, while the Dodgers are one of the worst run line teams in MLB (56-75) in 2025.
Greene has allowed three or fewer runs in 12 of his 13 starts this season, and he’s been great since coming off the injured list, leading Cincy to back-to-back wins.
Meanwhile, Sheehan has cooled off after a hot start to 2025, posting a 5.06 ERA in three starts this month.
While the Dodgers are hard to fade at home (they’re 41-24 there this season), I wouldn’t be shocked if the Reds keep this game close – and potentially win outright – with Greene on the mound.
Cincy is 8-5 in the righty’s starts this season.
Pick: Reds +1.5 (-169 at DraftKings)
