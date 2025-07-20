Reds vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 20
The New York Mets are aiming to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, after they dropped Saturday’s game while honoring former third baseman David Wright with a jersey retirement ceremony.
The Reds are five games over .500 and firmly in the mix for a wild card spot in the National League this season, but oddsmakers have them set as underdogs in this matchup.
This game features a pair of All-Star left-handers, as Cincy’s Andrew Abbott (2.07 ERA) gets the ball against New York’s David Peterson (3.06 ERA).
Which team has the edge with these two impressive starters on the bump?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this series finale on Sunday.
Reds vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-169)
- Mets -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Reds: +128
- Mets: -156
Total
- 8 (Over -119/Under -102)
Reds vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.07 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson (6-4, 3.06 ERA)
Reds vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 1:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-PH, FDSW
- Reds record: 52-47
- Mets record: 55-44
Reds vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- David Peterson 2+ Walks Allowed (-145)
This season, Peterson ranks in the 52nd percentile in walk percentage, but he’s really struggled as of late.
Peterson has walked three or more batters in four of his last five starts, and he has at least two walks allowed in 11 outings in 2025. The Reds are 12th in MLB in walks drawn, so it wouldn’t shock me if they’re able to work a couple of free passes on Sunday.
Plus, Peterson has pitched deep into games this season, pitching into the seventh inning in five of his last seven outings. Facing that many batters should help him hit this number for the 12th time in 2025.
Reds vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m betting on an upset on Sunday afternoon:
A pair of soft-throwing lefties battle on Sunday, as All-Stars Andrew Abbott (Cincinnati Reds) and David Peterson (New York Mets) face off at Citi Field.
The Mets are favored at home in this matchup, but I think Abbott (2.07 ERA) may be the starter to back in this matchup.
This season, the Reds are 12-4 when Abbott is on the mound, and he has allowed just one earned run or less in 13 of his 16 appearances.
Peterson entered the All-Star break struggling a bit, as he saw his ERA jump from 2.80 to 3.30 in June and has led the Mets to just two wins in seven starts across June and July.
New York has come out of the break extremely slow, losing 8-4 and 5-2 to the Reds to open this series.
Since Abbott has led the Reds to wins in 75 percent of his outings, I think he’s worth a shot at plus money in this series finale.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (+128 at DraftKings)
