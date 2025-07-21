Reds vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 21
The Cincinnati Reds are 7.5 games out of first place in the NL Central, but they’ve put themselves in the mix for a wild card spot, sitting 2.5 games out of the final one in the National League.
After losing their series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday, the Reds will aim to get back on track on Monday against the Washington Nationals, who have lost eight of their last 10 games.
Washington is in dead last in the NL East, and it has already fired its manager and general manager this season. The Nats could be a seller at the deadline, and they aren’t even favored at home in the odds for Monday’s contest.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, probable pitchers and my prediction.
Reds vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+118)
- Nationals +1.5 (-144)
Moneyline
- Reds: -137
- Nationals: +113
Total
- 8.5 (Over -123/Under +101)
Reds vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA)
- Washington: Jake Irvin (7-5, 4.58 ERA)
Reds vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 21
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, FDSOH
- Reds record: 52-48
- Nationals record: 39-60
Reds vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Looking for a plus-money prop on Monday? Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz could be worth a look to leave the yard against the Nationals:
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hasn’t gotten off to a fast start out of the All-Star break, but he’s hitting .337 over the last 28 days and has dominated right-handed pitching in 2025.
De La Cruz has a .303 batting average and .930 OPS against right-handed pitching in the 2025 season, socking 13 of his 18 homers against them.
Now, he takes on one of the most home-run prone pitchers in the National League in Washington Nationals righty Jake Irvin.
Irvin has given up 22 home runs in 20 appearances this season, posting a 4.58 ERA and 5.21 FIP. Since June 1, Irvin has given up 12 home runs in eight starts, posting a 5.70 ERA.
He’s an easy pitcher to fade in this matchup, and Elly is likely Cincinnati's best option to leave the yard against a righty.
Reds vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
This matchup may end up being a high-scoring one, as both of these pitchers have struggled in the 2025 season:
Brady Singer vs. Jake Irvin Stat Comparison
ERA
- Singer: 4.32
- Irvin: 4.58
WHIP
- Singer: 1.35
- Irvin: 1.29
Expected ERA
- Singer: 4.41 (30th percentile)
- Irvin: 5.27 (10th percentile)
Expected BA Against
- Singer: .261 (30th percentile)
- Irvin: .274 (17th percentile)
Cincinnati certainly can take advantage of Irvin’s struggles this season, as it ranks 11th in MLB in runs scored. While Washington isn’t nearly as good on offense, the team’s pitching staff may be bad enough to push this game over.
Not only has Irvin struggled in 2025, but the Nationals rank dead last in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.81). Washington has also hit the OVER at a pretty decent clip, going 52-43-4 and hitting it in 54.7 percent of its games.
I think we could see both offenses thrive in this series opener.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-123 at DraftKings)
