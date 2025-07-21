Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Kyle Schwarber, Elly De La Cruz, Jose Ramirez)
Major League Baseball is back, and Monday features a loaded slate of action as teams begin their second series out of the All-Star break.
With the WNBA still in its All-Star break and NBA Summer League and the Open Championship over, the sports world turns its focus to the diamond for the playoff push over the next few weeks.
We’ll have a ton of picks here at SI Betting, including our daily home run picks.
After hitting a bet for Matt Olson to go deep on Sunday, I’m back with three bets for Monday night’s action, including a pick for All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best home run props to bet on July 21.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, July 21
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+380)
- Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+245)
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+380)
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez has a great matchup on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano.
Sugano has a 4.44 ERA in his first season in MLB, and he’s struggled mightily with the long ball, allowing 19 home runs in 18 starts. Since June 1, Sugano has a 6.62 ERA in seven starts, allowing eight homers.
That sets up well for Ramirez, who has hit 15 of his 19 home runs this season against right-handed pitching. While the Guardians star is hitting .273 against right-handed pitching and .342 against left-handed pitching, he still has a strong .855 OPS against righties.
Since the All-Star break, Ramirez is 3-for-10 with a home run, a double and two runs batted in.
Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+245)
Schwarber won MLB’s All-Star Game MVP after dominating a swing-off, and he’s been a home-run machine all season long.
The Philadelphia Phillies slugger has 32 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s hitting .364 with two home runs in three games since the break.
Schwarber has been great against both righties and lefties, hitting 18 homers against right-handed pitching (with an .855 OPS) and 14 homers against lefties (with a 1.092 OPS).
On Monday, he’ll take on the Boston Red Sox and righty Walker Buehler, who enters this start with a 6.12 ERA and 17 home runs allowed in 16 starts this season. Buehler has an 8.62 ERA and has allowed nine home runs in seven starts since June 1.
In his career against Buehler, Schwarber is 2-for-8 with a home run.
Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hasn’t gotten off to a fast start out of the All-Star break, but he’s hitting .337 over the last 28 days and has dominated right-handed pitching in 2025.
De La Cruz has a .303 batting average and .930 OPS against right-handed pitching in the 2025 season, socking 13 of his 18 homers against them.
Now, he takes on one of the most home-run prone pitchers in the National League in Washington Nationals righty Jake Irvin.
Irvin has given up 22 home runs in 20 appearances this season, posting a 4.58 ERA and 5.21 FIP. Since June 1, Irvin has given up 12 home runs in eight starts, posting a 5.70 ERA.
He’s an easy pitcher to fade in this matchup, and Elly is likely Cincinnati's best option to leave the yard against a righty.
