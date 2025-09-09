Reds vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
The San Diego Padres have won three games in a row and are just one game out of the NL West lead heading into Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cincy dropped the series opener in this matchup on Monday, and it’s now just .500 in the 2025 season and facing an uphill battle to earn a wild card spot.
Zack Littell (3.81 ERA) is on the mound for the Reds against San Diego’s Michael King (2.81 ERA), who is making his second appearance since May and his first since Aug. 9.
Can King pick up where he started in the 2025 season as arguably the best pitcher for this Padres team?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction on Sept. 9.
Reds vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-137)
- Padres -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Reds: +158
- Padres: -194
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Reds vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.81 ERA)
- San Diego: Michael King (4-2, 2.81 ERA)
Reds vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SDPA, FDSOH
- Reds record: 72-72
- Padres record: 79-65
Reds vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Earlier today, I broke down why Machado is a great bet to go deep in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger:
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has struggled a bit as of late, hitting .167 over the last 14 days, but he has homered twice in his last six games, pushing his season total to 23.
Machado has hit right-handed pitching a lot better than left-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .290 batting average and 12 homers against righties. On Tuesday night, he has a great matchup against Cincinnati Reds right-hander Zack Littell, who has given up 34 home runs in 28 appearances.
Littell gave up four homers in his last game, and he’s allowed eight homers in six starts since being traded to the Reds at the deadline.
Machado’s slump may be a concern, but this matchup is a perfect spot for him to get back on track.
Reds vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I’m willing to lay the run line with the Padres on Tuesday night, as King’s return is a welcome sign for the San Diego rotation.
I’m not sure how long the Padres ace will pitch in this matchup, but he’s been effective (2.81 ERA) in his limited outings this season. This is his first appearance since experiencing knee inflammation back in August.
Behind King is an elite bullpen (No. 1 in bullpen ERA at 3.10 this season), and the Padres have started to heat up as of late, winning three games in a row.
Meanwhile, Littell is an easy fade candidate, as he’s allowed four or more runs in four of his six starts in Cincy while posting an expected ERA of 4.57 in the 2025 season.
All of Littell’s advanced numbers are shaky, as he ranks in the 25th percentile or worse in expected ERA, expected batting average against, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and barrel percentage.
The Padres should win this game going away on Tuesday.
Pick: Padres -1.5 (+112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.