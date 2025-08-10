Reds vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
The Cincinnati Reds are fighting for a playoff spot in the National League heading into their series finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Pittsburgh is in last place in the NL Central, but it could play spoiler to the Reds by taking this series.
Zack Littell (3.46 ERA) will get the ball for the Reds for the second time since he was dealt by the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline. Pittsburgh will counter with Mike Burrows, who has a 4.45 ERA in the 2025 season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s action.
Reds vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+152)
- Pirates +1.5 (-187)
Moneyline
- Reds: -109
- Pirates: -112
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Reds vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.46 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.45 ERA)
Reds vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet PT, FDSOH
- Reds record: 61-57
- Pirates record: 51-67
Reds vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Reynolds to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Reynolds is a solid long shot pick against Cincy:
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has just 11 home runs in the 2025 season, but he’s priced at a fair +600 to go deep against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Reynolds has been heating up as of late, hitting .304 over the last two weeks with one homer and an .873 OPS.
Now, he’s taking on Reds starter Zack Littell, who has been one of the most home-run pitchers in Major League Baseball this season. In 23 appearances, Littell has given up 27 homers in his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Reds.
He’s a must-fade every time out, and I don’t mind getting 6/1 odds for Reynolds to take him deep.
Reds vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Littell pitched well in his first start for the Reds this season, allowing just one run and three hits in seven innings of work.
Now, he gets to take on a Pirates lineup that has scored the fewest runs in MLB in the 2025 season.
Burrows has led the Pirates to a 5-9 record in 14 appearances (13 starts) this season, but he allowed five hits, three walks and six runs in his last outing.
I’m surprised to see the Reds as underdogs in this spot, especially since they have a lot more to play for than the Pirates.
I’ll take a shot on them to win outright with Littell looking to build on a strong debut.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-109 at DraftKings)
