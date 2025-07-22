Is Rhyne Howard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Aces)
The Atlanta Dream will be without one of their best players on Tuesday night against the Las Vegas Aces.
Guard Rhyne Howard -- an All-Star in the 2025 season -- has been ruled out with a knee injury and will not play again in the month of July. This is a major blow to a Dream team that is 13-9 in the 2025 season and fighting for playoff positioning in the W.
With Howard out on Tuesday, many of the best betting sites have the Aces set as favorites in this matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook has Las Vegas set as a 2.5-point favorite.
The Dream will certainly miss the scoring punch that Howard provides on a night-to-night basis, as she's averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 30.3 percent from 3-point range. Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Brittney Griner and Jordin Canada will likely all carry a bigger load on offense with Howard out.
Since Howard has been ruled out until the end of the month, she will miss at least the team's next five games (including the game against Las Vegas). The Dream have matchups against the Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury, Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings remaining this month.
Howard's first chance to return to action would come on Friday, Aug. 1 at home against Phoenix.
