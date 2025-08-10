Is Rhyne Howard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Mercury)
The Atlanta Dream have a chance to secure sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the WNBA on Sunday, and it appears that they could have a key piece of their lineup back in action.
Rhyne Howard, who has been out since before the All-Star break with a knee injury, is listed as questionable on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.
Howard was listed as doubtful for Atlanta's last game, but her status has been upgraded again to questionable ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. EST tip off.
Atlanta is a four-point underdog on the road in this matchup in the latest odds at DraftKings, but that line could move if Howard and Brittney Griner (also questionable) are able to suit up.
This season, Howard has appeared in 19 games for the Dream this season and is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 34.9 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The three-time All-Star would bring a scoring punch to an offense that is one of the three best in the WNBA so far this season.
Howard's initial timeline was to miss the rest of the month of July, so it appears she's on track to return right around when Atlanta was expecting.
This story will be updated with Howard's official status for Sunday's game.
