Is Rhyne Howard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Storm)
Atlanta Dream All-Star guard Rhyne Howard missed the end of July and several games to start August with a knee injury, but she returned to the lineup earlier this week for Atlanta's matchup with the Phoenix Mercury.
Now, Howard is listed as probable -- and appears to be in line to play -- on Wednesday night against the Seattle Storm.
With Howard back in the lineup, the Dream are 20-11 this season and favored on the road in this matchup in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Atlanta has been surging in the WNBA standings, showing that is has a deep team that can win even when Howard is unable to play.
In her first game back from her knee injury, Howard finished with four points, two assists and one steal in just over 16 minutes of action. She failed to make any of her seven shots from the field, and the star guard came off the bench in the matchup.
There was certainly some rust for Howard against Phoenix, and it's possible the Dream limit her minutes again on Wednesday to make sure that she doesn't re-injure her knee.
This season, Howard is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, but she's shooting just 34.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc. Atlanta, which holds the No. 3 seed in the W, is 0.5 games back of the New York Liberty for the No. 2 seed in the standings.
