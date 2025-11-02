Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Giants)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been ruled out for Week 9 against the New York Giants due to a PCL injury in his knee.
Pearsall has not played since Week 4 due to the injury, and he'll miss his fifth game in a row on Sunday.
This is a pretty big blow for a 49ers' passing game that once again won't have Brock Purdy starting and is down Brandon Aiyuk (ACL recovery) for the ninth game in a row. Aiyuk is expected to return at some point later on this season.
In his four games before going down, Pearsall had 20 catches on 29 targets for 327 yards. He was by far one of the more reliable receiving options on this 49ers roster, but the team has relied heavily on Kendrick Bourne, Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey with the former first-round pick out.
Here's a look at how to bet on the 49ers in the passing game on Sunday against the Giants.
Best 49ers Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Giants
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing Christian McCaffrey to step up in the passing game:
Christian McCaffrey OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-144)
Christian McCaffrey has always been a dual threat out of the backfield, but especially this season. Due to injuries throughout the San Francisco offense, McCaffrey leads the team with 74 targets through eight games.
He has had the highest targets in four of those eight games this season, and he’s made the most of them.
McCaffrey had had at least 50 receiving yards in each of his first seven games before behind held to 43 yards on just three catches last week. He should get back up to his usual seven or eight catches and rack up at least 50 yards against the Giants.
