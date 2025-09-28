Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a knee injury.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pearsall is expected to play in this matchup.
That's a major boost to the San Francisco offense, especially since starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) is set to return from a two-game absence in Week 4.
George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk are both still out for the 49ers, so Pearsall could have a massive role in Week 4.
This season, the former first-round pick has 16 catches (on 24 targets) for 281 yards. He's averaging over 90 receiving yards per game, and he'll aim to keep that going -- despite his knee injury -- on Sunday.
If Pearsall is able to handle a normal workload, he could be a steal in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Ricky Pearsall Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Jaguars
Ricky Pearsall OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
In Week 1 with Purdy under center, Pearsall finished with four catches (on seven targets) for 108 yards. He’s coming off his best week of the season in Week 3, where he caught eight balls (on 11 targets) for 117 yards.
Even with Jauan Jennings (questionable) also expected to play in this game, I think Pearsall is the receiver to trust on Sunday.
Jennings is expected to be limited in Week 4, and the 49ers remain without Kittle and Aiyuk. Even in his worst game this season (Week 2), Pearsall finished with four catches for 56 yards.
With Purdy back, I think the former first-round pick could have a massive day as the No. 1 option in the passing game in Week 4.
