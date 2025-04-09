Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The Houston Rockets have … the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference heading into Wednesday’s clash with James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers won on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, and Kawhi Leonard ended up sitting out in that matchup.
Now, Los Angeles aims to keep its impressive run going against one of the top teams in the conference on Wednesday. The Clippers have been dominant as of late, ranking No. 1 in net rating over their last 10 games while posting an 8-2 record.
They’re set as home favorites on Wednesday, a spot that they’ve thrived in this season, going 19-8 against the spread.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are fresh off a huge win over the Golden State Warriors and are X in net rating over their last 10 games.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Rockets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets +8 (-112)
- Clippers -8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +250
- Clippers: -310
Total
- 219 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 52-27
- Clippers record: 47-32
Rockets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Alperen Sengun – questionable
- Fred VanVleet – doubtful
- Jabari Smith Jr. – questionable
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
With Fred VanVleet trending towards missing this game, Amen Thompson could have a huge role for the Rockets on Wednesday.
The second-year wing has put together an awesome season, and he’s averaging 5.0 assists per game since the All-Star break. Thompson has five or more dimes in six of his last eight games.
Even against a tough Clippers defense, I’ll buy Thompson in this market if FVV sits.
Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Clippers are worth a bet on Wednesday night:
The Los Angeles Clippers played a little closer matchup than they would have liked with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, but Kawhi Leonard also sat out that game for injury management.
Now, Kawhi is likely to return on Wednesday against a Houston Rockets team that has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Houston has listed Alperen Sengun as questionable, Fred VanVleet as doubtful and Jabari Smith Jr. as questionable for this matchup. This season, the Rockets are just 11-9 in the 20 games that VanVleet has missed.
Plus, the Clippers have the best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games, and despite not covering the spread on Tuesday, they’re an insane 19-8 ATS as home favorites.
If Sengun and VanVleet sit, Los Angeles is an easy bet to make with Kawhi likely back in action on Wednesday.
Pick: Clippers -8 (-108 at DraftKings)
