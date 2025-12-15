Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
Two Western Conference heavyweights face off on Monday night, as the Houston Rockets hit the road to play Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Denver is favored by 1.5 points in this game, but it won’t have Aaron Gordon or Christian Braun in the lineup due to injuries. Gordon was actually hurt against Houston in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup earlier this season, playing just three minutes in that game.
Denver went on to get a three-point win, but the Nuggets will have to play a near perfect game to beat a Houston team that is nearing full strength with Tari Eason (questionable) potentially returning on Monday.
These two teams are viewed as the biggest threat to Oklahoma City in the Western Conference, and there’s a very real chance they meet in the Western Conference semis in the playoffs.
For now, oddsmakers are expecting a close game as Denver looks to win a fifth game in a row and improve upon a shaky 6-4 mark at home.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets +1.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -102
- Nuggets: -118
Total
- 236.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rockets vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Rockets record: 16-6
- Nuggets record: 18-6
Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Tari Eason – questionable
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Julian Strawther – questionable
- Tamar Bates – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Curtis Jones – out
Rockets vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alperen Sengun 8+ Rebounds (-152)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Sengun is a solid prop target against Denver:
Alperen Sengun is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game this season for a Houston team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Now, the Rockets take on a Denver team that is No. 3 in the league in rebounding percentage, making this a tough matchup for him to hit his season average. However, this line is low enough where I think Sengun is worth targeting on Monday.
The Rockets star has at least eight boards in 14 of his 20 games, including every game that he’s played in during the month of December.
Overall, he’s averaging 16.6 rebound chances per game, and I’m not going to put too much stock into him finishing with five rebounds in the first meeting between these teams. Sengun should be in play to reach eight or more boards on Monday.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best teams in the league when it comes to offensive rating this season, but I think the UNDER is the play on Monday night.
The first meeting between these teams finished with 221 combined points, and the Nuggets are an elite rebounding team (third in rebounding percentage) which could impact Houston’s best form of offense – second chances.
The Rockets scored just 109 points in the first meeting between these teams, and Denver is still down multiple starters in Gordon and Braun on Monday.
I’m not sold on either side with such a close spread, but I do think these offenses may struggle against each other since they match up fairly well down low. Houston is also second in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
This total is the second-highest on the board on Monday, but I think this game falls just under.
Pick: UNDER 236.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
