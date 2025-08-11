Rockies vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 11
The Colorado Rockies have dropped seven games in a row and have the worst record and run differential in all of baseball heading into Monday’s series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fresh off a Sunday Night Baseball win over the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals are one game over .500 and still in the mix for a playoff spot – even though the odds at many of the best betting sites have them as considerable long shots.
Chase Dollaner is on the mound for the Rockies in this one, as he’s been recalled from Triple-A after struggling mightily at the MLB level earlier in the season, posting a 6.68 ERA.
He’ll be opposed by Miles Mikolas (5.11 ERA), as the Cards aim to move up in the NL wild card picture.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for the National League battle on Monday.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-110)
- Cardinals -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +177
- Cardinals: -219
Total
- 8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Rockies vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.68 ERA)
- St. Louis: Miles Mikolas (6-9, 5.11 ERA)
Rockies vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 11
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSMW, COLR
- Rockies record: 30-87
- Cardinals record: 60-59
Rockies vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – that Alec Burleson is worth a look against the Rockies’ pitching staff and Dollander:
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Alec Burleson has 14 home runs this season, but he’s dominated right-handed pitching, hitting .283 with 12 homers and an .812 OPS.
On Monday, Burleson will take on a weak Colorado Rockies pitching staff and young right-hander Chase Dollander, who was recently recalled from Triple-A to return to the team’s rotation.
Prior to being sent down, Dollander had posted a 6.68 ERA across 15 starts, allowing 15 home runs and 74 hits in just 68.2 innings of work.
There won’t be many better matchups for Burleson, as the Rockies bullpen has struggled this season as well, allowing an MLB-high 69 home runs while posting a 5.50 ERA.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
This pitching matchup is a perfect one for an OVER bet, as both of these pitchers have struggled to keep runners off the basepaths all season long.
Dollander enters this matchup with a 6.68 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, an expected ERA in the sixth percentile, and an expected batting average against in the 18th percentile.
Mikolas isn’t much better, as he has a 5.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, an expected ERA in the 13th percentile, and an expected batting average against in the 15th percentile.
Half of Mikolas’ outings have resulted in the Cardinals combining for nine or more runs, and the OVER is 59-53-7 in St. Louis’ games in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, the Rockies have gone over 8.5 runs in seven of Dollander’s 15 outings in the 2025 season.
Even though Dollander went to Triple-A to work on some things, I’m far from sold on him slowing down this St. Louis offense. Plus, the Rockies have the second-worst bullpen ERA in baseball, so I don’t expect them to slam the door shut if the youngster does have a good start on Monday.
At this number, the OVER is a great bet in this series opener.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-119 at DraftKings)
