Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
An NL West battle closes out Monday night’s MLB action, as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies and are heavily favored to pick up a win.
The Dodgers are sending Dustin May (0.82 ERA) to the mound for the third time this season as they look to turn around a rough stretch (4-6 in their last 10 games) against a three-win Rockies team.
Colorado is sending Antonio Senzatela to the bump for the fourth time in 2025, and he’s coming off a rough outing where he allowed nine runs (eight earned) in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s NL West showdown.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockies +1.5 (+136)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +285
- Dodgers: -360
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (0-2, 5.14 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (0-1, 0.82 ERA)
Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, COLR
- Rockies record: 3-12
- Dodgers record: 11-6
Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Antonio Senzatela OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB props column – Painting Corners – why bettors should fade Antonio Senzatela against L.A.:
There hasn’t been an easier prop to bet this season than fading Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela.
The right-hander has given up 27 hits in 14.0 innings of work, allowing at least eight hits in each of his starts. After not allowing a single earned run in his first two outings, Senzatela gave up nine runs (eight earned) in his last appearance.
Even though he’s only pitched into the sixth inning once this season, Senzatela is allowing baserunner after baserunner for Colorado, and things won’t get any easier for him against a Los
Angeles Dodgers team that is No. 9 in MLB in OPS this season.
Senzatela ranks in the ninth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in expected batting average against this season.
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+550)
This is an ideal matchup for Mookie Betts, and I shared in Daily Dinger – our daily home run picks – why he’s a great bet to go deep tonight:
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has an ideal matchup on Monday night, as he’s set at +550 to go deep against Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela.
This season, Senzatela has given up a whopping 27 hits in 14.0 innings of work, and he was rocked for eight runs and two homers in his last outing. The Rockies righty has struggled with his WHIP in the past, and this season appears to be no different.
In his career against Senzatela, Betts has some insane numbers. The former MVP is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with two doubles and two homers against the Rockies right-hander.
Betts has already gone deep three times this season, and this may be one of the pitchers that he has seen the best in the NL West. I love him at this price on Monday.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Rockies have the worst run differential in the National League, and it’s almost impossible to trust them with Senzatela on the mound since he’s nearly allowed two hits per inning pitched this season.
May has gotten off to a solid start, allowing just one earned run in 2025, and the Dodgers (top 10 in MLB in OPS) are a significantly better offense than the Rockies.
Colorado enters this matchup ranking dead last in runs, 23rd in batting average, and 25th in OPS in the 2025 campaign.
On top of that, the Rockies are a league-worst 4-11 on the run line. I’ll gladly fade them on the road in this matchup.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-162 at DraftKings)
