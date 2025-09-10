Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 10
Three wins in a row have helped the Los Angeles Dodgers hold off the San Diego Padres in the AL West, as they have a two-game lead entering Wednesday night’s battle with the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado has just 40 wins in the 2025 season, and it’s lost four games in a row heading into Wednesday’s matchup.
L.A. will have lefty Blake Snell (3.19 ERA) on the mound in this matchup, and the best betting sites have set the Dodgers gigantic favorites (over -300 at some books) to win this game.
Kyle Freeland (5.10 ERA) is on the bump for the Rockies as they look to play spoiler and pull off an upset.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+126)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-153)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +262
- Dodgers: -338
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland (4-14, 5.10 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.19 ERA)
Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, COLR
- Rockies record: 40-105
- Dodgers record: 81-64
Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+373)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Pages is a great target against Colorado:
Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages has 24 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’ll look to add to that in a favorable matchup against the Colorado Rockies.
Not only do the Rockies have the worst team ERA in the league, but their bullpen has a 5.27 ERA and has allowed a whopping 91 home runs in 2025. That’s a great sign for any hitter in the L.A. lineup, but I really like how Pages has fared against Colorado starter Kyle Freeland.
Freeland enters this start with a 5.10 ERA and 21 home runs allowed in 27 appearances for the Rockies. Against Pages, he’s given up one homer in four at bats, allowing the Dodgers slugger to go 2-for-4 with a walk and a 1.850 OPS.
Pages has a better average (.277) against left-handed pitching in 2025, so he’s certainly worth a look against the worst staff in MLB.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I don’t like a side or total in this matchup with the odds so heavily favoring the Dodgers (who have struggled against the run line all season), so my best bet for this game comes in the form of a prop.
Blake Snell has 44 strikeouts in 42.1 innings this season for the Dodgers, and he’s hit eight strikeouts in three outings since returning to the rotation in early August.
I love this matchup for the former Cy Young award winner, as the Rockies are 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.32).
Snell is still getting his footing after missing the majority of the first four months of the regular season, but I think this is a perfect “get-right” matchup against a 40-win Colorado team.
Pick: Blake Snell OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-112 at DraftKings)
