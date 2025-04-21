Rory McIlroy New Betting Favorite to Win PGA Championship and British Open but Not U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy is coming off a Masters win to complete the career Grand Slam. In the process of lifting that burden, he also became the betting favorite to win two of the remaining three majors, though his odds to win the calendar Grand Slam are very long.
McIlroy, who is playing in this week’s Zurich Classic team tournament, has surpassed Scottie Scheffler in the odds to win the PGA Championship and British Open and is behind Scheffler in odds to win the U.S. Open.
McIlroy is +450 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, +550 to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont and +440 to win the Open at Royal Portrush. Scheffler, who was the betting favorite in all three before McIlroy’s triumph at Augusta, is +500 at FanDuel in all three majors.
After winning the Masters, McIlroy was +550 to win the PGA Championship, behind Scheffler, who was +500 at the time. Now, McIlroy has jumped Scheffler there and at the Open.
While that might suggest McIlroy can win the calendar Grand Slam, a feat never accomplished in modern golf, his odds to win all four majors this year are +7500 at FanDuel. That equates to a 1.3% implied probability of occurring.
In other words, don't blindly bet McIlroy to win all three individually.
McIlroy got a big weight off his back by winning the Masters. He ended an 11-year winless drought in majors and finally completed the career Grand Slam. He now has five major wins: two PGA Championships, one U.S. Open, one Open and the Masters win two weeks ago.
Many believe removing that burden will propel McIlroy to more major wins this year. His odds to win two or more majors at FanDuel are +160. Scheffler is +1500 to win two or more.
The venues certainly set up nicely for McIlroy. He has won four times at Quail Hollow on the PGA Tour. He finished second at the U.S. Open last year, though he did miss the cut the last time the U.S. Open was held at Oakmont in 2016. He also missed the cut when the Open was held at Royal Portrush in 2019, a tournament won by his friend Shane Lowry, whom McIlroy is partnering with this week.
McIlroy is playing arguably the best golf of his career right now. He’s won three times in six events this season, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship, and hasn’t finished outside the top 20.
In the majors, he has consecutive second-place finishes at the U.S. Open, an outright third and T6 in two of the last three Opens and hasn’t finished outside the top 12 in the last three PGA Championships.
Here are the top 10 in the odds for all three remaining majors with all odds coming from FanDuel.
2025 PGA Championship Odds
- Rory McIlroy +450
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Bryson Dechambeau +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1500
- Collin Morikawa +1900
- Justin Thomas +1900
- Jon Rahm +2500
- Viktor Hovland +2800
- Patrick Cantlay +3600
- Hideki Matsuyama +3600
2025 U.S. Open Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Rory McIlroy +550
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Bryson DeChambeau +1300
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Jon Rahm +1600
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Viktor Hovland +2200
- Brooks Koepka +2400
- Justin Thomas +2600
- Hideki Matsuyama +2900
British Open Odds
- Rory McIlroy +440
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Shane Lowry +1800
- Jon Rahm +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Bryson DeChambeau +2600
- Tommy Fleetwood +2600
- Viktor Hovland +2600
- Tyrrell Hatton +2600
